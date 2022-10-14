All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Louisville
|21
|6
|6
|69
|63
|27
|Memphis
|20
|8
|5
|65
|64
|33
|Tampa Bay
|19
|7
|7
|64
|72
|33
|Birmingham
|17
|10
|7
|58
|56
|37
|Detroit City FC
|14
|7
|12
|54
|44
|29
|Pittsburgh
|15
|9
|9
|54
|47
|37
|Miami
|14
|9
|10
|52
|46
|32
|Tulsa
|12
|15
|6
|42
|48
|55
|Indy
|12
|17
|5
|41
|41
|55
|Hartford
|10
|17
|6
|36
|46
|55
|Loudoun
|8
|22
|3
|27
|35
|73
|Charleston
|6
|21
|6
|24
|40
|76
|Atlanta 2
|6
|22
|5
|23
|38
|82
|New York Red Bulls II
|3
|24
|6
|15
|24
|75
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Antonio
|24
|5
|4
|76
|52
|24
|San Diego
|18
|9
|6
|60
|68
|51
|Colorado Springs
|17
|12
|4
|55
|59
|51
|Sacramento
|14
|11
|8
|50
|44
|34
|New Mexico
|12
|9
|12
|48
|47
|40
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|13
|7
|46
|47
|39
|Oakland
|11
|9
|13
|46
|50
|43
|El Paso
|13
|14
|7
|46
|56
|52
|Las Vegas
|12
|13
|8
|44
|39
|49
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|12
|17
|4
|40
|41
|55
|LA Galaxy II
|11
|16
|6
|39
|52
|62
|Phoenix
|11
|16
|6
|39
|47
|57
|Orange County
|7
|14
|12
|33
|47
|57
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, October 8
Oakland 3, Hartford 1
Indy 4, Charleston 1
Tampa Bay 8, Loudoun 0
Monterey Bay FC at Tulsa ppd.
Rio Grande Valley 2, Phoenix 1
El Paso 2, Orange County 1
Las Vegas 3, Miami 2
Atlanta 3, LA Galaxy II 1
Sunday, October 9
Memphis 2, New York Red Bulls II 1
San Antonio 2, Birmingham 1
Pittsburgh 1, Sacramento 1, tie
New Mexico 3, San Diego 3, tie
Wednesday, October 12
Tampa Bay 3, El Paso 1
Birmingham 3, Indy 1
Tulsa 2, Monterey Bay FC 0
New Mexico 3, LA Galaxy II 2
Saturday, October 15
Miami at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.
Loudoun at Charleston, 5 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Orange County at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
