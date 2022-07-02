All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Memphis1132353214
Louisville1033333213
Tampa Bay836303218
Pittsburgh863272723
Detroit City FC745262317
Birmingham744251412
Miami566211918
Indy663212225
Tulsa5103182234
Hartford493151723
Loudoun4102141630
Atlanta 24121132042
Charleston211391834
New York Red Bulls II11336933

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
San Antonio1231372614
Colorado Springs1240363419
San Diego944313826
El Paso865293622
Sacramento844281915
LA Galaxy II883272934
New Mexico734252312
Las Vegas764252323
Oakland569243030
Rio Grande Valley782232324
Phoenix790212634
Orange County485172529
MONTEREY BAY FC4110122037

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, June 24

San Antonio 1, Colorado 0

Las Vegas 3, Phoenix 2

Saturday, June 25

Louisville 2, Hartford 0

Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 2

LA Galaxy II 3, Miami 1

Orange County 3, Loudoun 1

Tulsa 2, Charleston 1

Memphis 2, Detroit City FC 0

Birmingham 2, New Mexico 0

El Paso 5, New York Red Bulls II 0

Sacramento 2, Monterey Bay FC 1

Oakland 3, Atlanta 1

San Diego 5, Indy 0

Tuesday, June 28

Hartford 2, Colorado 0

San Antonio 2, Tulsa 1

Wednesday, June 29

Atlanta 4, Charleston 3

El Paso 0, Rio Grande Valley 0, tie

San Diego 2, Orange County 1

Friday, July 1

Pittsburgh 3, New York Red Bulls II 0

Colorado 3, Sacramento 0

LA Galaxy II 3, Oakland 1

Saturday, July 2

Miami at Indy, 7:30 p.m.

El Paso at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Charleston at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Orange County at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Tulsa at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4

San Diego at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6

Indy at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

Tampa Bay at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Indy, 7 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Charleston, 8 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Colorado at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Orange County, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

Charleston at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

