All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville70324204
Pittsburgh62119178
Detroit City FC52217137
Memphis52116129
Indy42214108
Miami4321497
Tampa Bay334131411
Tulsa460121619
Birmingham34312811
Loudoun2617714
Atlanta 22706721
Hartford1614612
Charleston1614616
New York Red Bulls II1614414

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Colorado Springs81024198
San Antonio71021144
San Diego622202217
Phoenix530151512
Las Vegas432141414
Sacramento32312109
LA Galaxy II332111210
New Mexico2241087
El Paso351102017
Rio Grande Valley36091013
Orange County2328810
Oakland14471215
MONTEREY BAY FC1603723

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 30

Detroit City FC 2, New York Red Bulls II 0

El Paso 3, Loudoun 1

Indy 1, Hartford 0

Louisville 2, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 3, Tampa Bay 2

Miami 2, Memphis 1

Orange County 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

San Antonio 6, Monterey Bay FC 0

Colorado 3, Oakland 0

Las Vegas 1, Sacramento 1, tie

Sunday, May 1

LA Galaxy II 3, Phoenix 0

Wednesday, May 4

Louisville 4, Atlanta 0

Miami 0, Birmingham 0, tie

El Paso 3, Tulsa 1

New Mexico 0, Sacramento 0, tie

Thursday, May 5

Colorado 3, Rio Grande Valley 2

Friday, May 6

Memphis 2, Charleston 0

Saturday, May 7

Hartford 1, Loudoun 0

San Diego 1, New Mexico 1, tie

Pittsburgh 1, Birmingham 0

Tulsa 3, Detroit City FC 1

LA Galaxy II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Orange County, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Sacramento at New York Red Bulls II, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 13

Tulsa at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Louisville at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

New Mexico at Charleston, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Hartford, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

Tampa Bay at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

Detroit City FC at Miami, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 9 p.m.

