All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh1038382615
Charleston1056363130
Tampa Bay1055353220
Memphis856303532
Birmingham982292831
Louisville875291823
Tulsa777282731
Detroit City FC6115231622
Indy577222021
Loudoun6142202439
Miami498202230
Hartford3134132541

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Sacramento938353115
San Antonio947343722
El Paso965322723
Oakland866302823
San Diego856303425
Colorado Springs9102292727
New Mexico874283027
Orange County894282630
Monterey Bay FC786272830
Phoenix658263024
Rio Grande Valley569242228
Las Vegas1108111934

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 15

Pittsburgh 2, Detroit City FC 0

Charleston 1, Miami 1, tie

Birmingham 1, Tampa Bay 0

Orange County 3, Loudoun 1

Tulsa 3, Hartford 2

Rio Grande Valley 1, El Paso 1, tie

Oakland 3, Monterey Bay FC 1

Memphis 1, Sacramento 1, tie

Wednesday, July 19

Detroit City FC 2, Louisville 0

Friday, July 21

Tulsa 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

Saturday, July 22

Tampa Bay 0, Indy 0, tie

Charleston 3, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit City FC 1, Monterey Bay FC 0

Birmingham 2, Louisville 1

Orange County 4, Memphis 3

New Mexico 3, Sacramento 0

Miami 1, San Antonio 0

Oakland 3, El Paso 1

Hartford 2, Las Vegas 0

Colorado 1, Phoenix 1, tie

Wednesday, July 26

Indy at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Memphis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Louisville, 8 p.m.

El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Hartford at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Oakland, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Colorado at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2

Memphis at Loudoun, 11 a.m.

