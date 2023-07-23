All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|10
|3
|8
|38
|26
|15
|Charleston
|10
|5
|6
|36
|31
|30
|Tampa Bay
|10
|5
|5
|35
|32
|20
|Memphis
|8
|5
|6
|30
|35
|32
|Birmingham
|9
|8
|2
|29
|28
|31
|Louisville
|8
|7
|5
|29
|18
|23
|Tulsa
|7
|7
|7
|28
|27
|31
|Detroit City FC
|6
|11
|5
|23
|16
|22
|Indy
|5
|7
|7
|22
|20
|21
|Loudoun
|6
|14
|2
|20
|24
|39
|Miami
|4
|9
|8
|20
|22
|30
|Hartford
|3
|13
|4
|13
|25
|41
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sacramento
|9
|3
|8
|35
|31
|15
|San Antonio
|9
|4
|7
|34
|37
|22
|El Paso
|9
|6
|5
|32
|27
|23
|Oakland
|8
|6
|6
|30
|28
|23
|San Diego
|8
|5
|6
|30
|34
|25
|Colorado Springs
|9
|10
|2
|29
|27
|27
|New Mexico
|8
|7
|4
|28
|30
|27
|Orange County
|8
|9
|4
|28
|26
|30
|Monterey Bay FC
|7
|8
|6
|27
|28
|30
|Phoenix
|6
|5
|8
|26
|30
|24
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|6
|9
|24
|22
|28
|Las Vegas
|1
|10
|8
|11
|19
|34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, July 15
Pittsburgh 2, Detroit City FC 0
Charleston 1, Miami 1, tie
Birmingham 1, Tampa Bay 0
Orange County 3, Loudoun 1
Tulsa 3, Hartford 2
Rio Grande Valley 1, El Paso 1, tie
Oakland 3, Monterey Bay FC 1
Memphis 1, Sacramento 1, tie
Wednesday, July 19
Detroit City FC 2, Louisville 0
Friday, July 21
Tulsa 2, Rio Grande Valley 1
Saturday, July 22
Tampa Bay 0, Indy 0, tie
Charleston 3, Pittsburgh 1
Detroit City FC 1, Monterey Bay FC 0
Birmingham 2, Louisville 1
Orange County 4, Memphis 3
New Mexico 3, Sacramento 0
Miami 1, San Antonio 0
Oakland 3, El Paso 1
Hartford 2, Las Vegas 0
Colorado 1, Phoenix 1, tie
Wednesday, July 26
Indy at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Memphis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Louisville, 8 p.m.
El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Hartford at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Oakland, 10 p.m.
New Mexico at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Colorado at San Diego, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, August 2
Memphis at Loudoun, 11 a.m.
