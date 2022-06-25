All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Memphis1032323014
Louisville933303013
Tampa Bay736272716
Detroit City FC735262315
Pittsburgh753242218
Birmingham644221212
Miami556211815
Indy653212220
Tulsa493151931
Loudoun492141527
Hartford383121521
Atlanta 23111101536
Charleston29391428
New York Red Bulls II11136925

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
San Antonio1131342413
Colorado Springs1130333117
New Mexico724252310
San Diego744253125
Las Vegas764252323
El Paso764253122
Sacramento734251711
Rio Grande Valley781222324
Oakland459212626
Phoenix790212634
LA Galaxy II683212332
Orange County375142126
MONTEREY BAY FC4100121935

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 18

El Paso 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie

Hartford 3, Atlanta 0

Loudoun 4, Phoenix 3

Charleston 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie

Louisville 3, Orange County 1

Rio Grande Valley 1, Pittsburgh 0

Colorado 4, Indy 3

Oakland 1, San Antonio 1, tie

Sacramento 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Sunday, June 19

Las Vegas 2, San Diego 1

Wednesday, June 22

Memphis 2, Tulsa 0

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico ppd.

Friday, June 24

San Antonio 1, Colorado 0

Las Vegas 3, Phoenix 2

Saturday, June 25

Louisville at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Orange County, 8 p.m.

Charleston at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Indy at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

Colorado at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

Atlanta at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 1

Pittsburgh at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Oakland at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Miami at Indy, 7:30 p.m.

El Paso at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Charleston at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Orange County at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Tulsa at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4

San Diego at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6

Indy at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

