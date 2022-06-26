All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Memphis1132353214
Louisville1033333213
Tampa Bay836303218
Detroit City FC745262317
Birmingham744251412
Pittsburgh763242423
Miami566211918
Indy663212225
Tulsa593182132
Loudoun4102141630
Hartford393121523
Atlanta 23121101639
Charleston210391530
New York Red Bulls II11236930

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
San Antonio1131342413
Colorado Springs1130333117
San Diego844283625
Sacramento834281912
El Paso864283622
New Mexico734252312
Las Vegas764252323
Oakland559242927
LA Galaxy II783242633
Rio Grande Valley781222324
Phoenix790212634
Orange County475172427
MONTEREY BAY FC4110122037

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 18

El Paso 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie

Hartford 3, Atlanta 0

Loudoun 4, Phoenix 3

Charleston 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie

Louisville 3, Orange County 1

Rio Grande Valley 1, Pittsburgh 0

Colorado 4, Indy 3

Oakland 1, San Antonio 1, tie

Sacramento 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Sunday, June 19

Las Vegas 2, San Diego 1

Wednesday, June 22

Memphis 2, Tulsa 0

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico ppd.

Friday, June 24

San Antonio 1, Colorado 0

Las Vegas 3, Phoenix 2

Saturday, June 25

Louisville 2, Hartford 0

Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 2

LA Galaxy II 3, Miami 1

Orange County 3, Loudoun 1

Tulsa 2, Charleston 1

Memphis 2, Detroit City FC 0

Birmingham 2, New Mexico 0

El Paso 5, New York Red Bulls II 0

Sacramento 2, Monterey Bay FC 1

Oakland 3, Atlanta 1

San Diego 5, Indy 0

Tuesday, June 28

Colorado at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

Atlanta at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 1

Pittsburgh at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Oakland at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Miami at Indy, 7:30 p.m.

El Paso at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Charleston at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Orange County at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Tulsa at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4

San Diego at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 5

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6

Indy at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

