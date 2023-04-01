All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Birmingham201753
Tulsa113686
Pittsburgh103653
Louisville210644
Charleston102552
Indy101421
Loudoun111445
Detroit City FC120333
Miami012223
Hartford022258
Tampa Bay012225
Memphis020026

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
San Antonio201752
Sacramento201731
San Diego210641
Monterey Bay FC111465
Colorado Springs111433
El Paso131478
New Mexico100310
Rio Grande Valley003333
Orange County013357
Las Vegas002233
Oakland011124
Phoenix011114

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, March 24

Miami 1, Pittsburgh 1, tie

Monterey Bay FC 1, Rio Grande Valley 1, tie

Saturday, March 25

Birmingham 1, Hartford 0

El Paso 3, Louisville 0

Indy 1, Detroit City FC 0

Charleston 3, Tampa Bay 0

Tulsa 3, Loudoun 0

San Antonio 1, Colorado 0

Memphis at Oakland ppd.

Las Vegas 2, Orange County 2, tie

Sacramento 1, San Diego 0

Tuesday, March 28

Pittsburgh 0, Tulsa 0, tie

Friday, March 31

El Paso 2, Tulsa 2, tie

Saturday, April 1

Orange County 1, Hartford 1, tie

Colorado at Loudoun, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Detroit City FC, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indy, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Miami, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Louisville at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Detroit City FC at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Indy, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Phoenix at Birmingham, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

