All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|3
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|3
|6
|8
|6
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|3
|6
|5
|3
|Louisville
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|4
|Charleston
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|2
|Indy
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Loudoun
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Detroit City FC
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Miami
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Hartford
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|8
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Memphis
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Antonio
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|Sacramento
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|1
|San Diego
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|1
|Monterey Bay FC
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|5
|Colorado Springs
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3
|El Paso
|1
|3
|1
|4
|7
|8
|New Mexico
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Orange County
|0
|1
|3
|3
|5
|7
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Oakland
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, March 24
Miami 1, Pittsburgh 1, tie
Monterey Bay FC 1, Rio Grande Valley 1, tie
Saturday, March 25
Birmingham 1, Hartford 0
El Paso 3, Louisville 0
Indy 1, Detroit City FC 0
Charleston 3, Tampa Bay 0
Tulsa 3, Loudoun 0
San Antonio 1, Colorado 0
Memphis at Oakland ppd.
Las Vegas 2, Orange County 2, tie
Sacramento 1, San Diego 0
Tuesday, March 28
Pittsburgh 0, Tulsa 0, tie
Friday, March 31
El Paso 2, Tulsa 2, tie
Saturday, April 1
Orange County 1, Hartford 1, tie
Colorado at Loudoun, 4 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Detroit City FC, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indy, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Miami, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
New Mexico at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Louisville at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Detroit City FC at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Oakland at Indy, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Orange County at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 9
Phoenix at Birmingham, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
