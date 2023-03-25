All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Birmingham201753
Louisville210644
Pittsburgh102553
Loudoun101442
Detroit City FC110332
Charleston002222
Tampa Bay002222
Miami012223
Indy001111
Tulsa011134
Hartford021147
Memphis020026

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
San Diego200640
San Antonio101442
Monterey Bay FC111465
Colorado Springs101432
Sacramento101421
New Mexico100310
Rio Grande Valley003333
El Paso130356
Las Vegas001111
Oakland011124
Orange County011124
Phoenix011114

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, March 17

Birmingham 3, Tulsa 2

Saturday, March 18

Pittsburgh 3, Memphis 1

New Mexico 1, Miami 0

Hartford 1, Colorado 1, tie

Detroit City FC 3, El Paso 1

Louisville 1, Monterey Bay FC 0

Tampa Bay 1, Orange County 1, tie

Charleston 1, Sacramento 1, tie

Sunday, March 19

San Antonio 1, Loudoun 1, tie

San Diego 3, Phoenix 0

Oakland 1, Rio Grande Valley 1, tie

Friday, March 24

Miami 1, Pittsburgh 1, tie

Monterey Bay FC 1, Rio Grande Valley 1, tie

Saturday, March 25

Birmingham 1, Hartford 0

El Paso 3, Louisville 0

Indy at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Loudoun at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Pittsburgh at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 31

El Paso at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Orange County at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Loudoun, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indy, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Miami, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Louisville at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

