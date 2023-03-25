All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|3
|Louisville
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|4
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|3
|Loudoun
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|2
|Detroit City FC
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Charleston
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Miami
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Indy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Hartford
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Memphis
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|0
|San Antonio
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|2
|Monterey Bay FC
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|5
|Colorado Springs
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Sacramento
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|New Mexico
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|El Paso
|1
|3
|0
|3
|5
|6
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Oakland
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Orange County
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, March 17
Birmingham 3, Tulsa 2
Saturday, March 18
Pittsburgh 3, Memphis 1
New Mexico 1, Miami 0
Hartford 1, Colorado 1, tie
Detroit City FC 3, El Paso 1
Louisville 1, Monterey Bay FC 0
Tampa Bay 1, Orange County 1, tie
Charleston 1, Sacramento 1, tie
Sunday, March 19
San Antonio 1, Loudoun 1, tie
San Diego 3, Phoenix 0
Oakland 1, Rio Grande Valley 1, tie
Friday, March 24
Miami 1, Pittsburgh 1, tie
Monterey Bay FC 1, Rio Grande Valley 1, tie
Saturday, March 25
Birmingham 1, Hartford 0
El Paso 3, Louisville 0
Indy at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Loudoun at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Pittsburgh at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Friday, March 31
El Paso at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Orange County at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Loudoun, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indy, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Miami, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
New Mexico at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Louisville at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.