All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Charleston723241715
Tampa Bay642201812
Pittsburgh525201711
Louisville632201213
Birmingham571161723
Memphis423151512
Tulsa246121616
Miami246121314
Indy35312914
Detroit City FC37211713
Loudoun381101218
Hartford27281524

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Sacramento81327246
San Antonio62422209
El Paso731221812
San Diego642201815
Oakland542171712
Phoenix434161414
Colorado Springs561161317
New Mexico442141615
Monterey Bay FC344131817
Rio Grande Valley24511917
Orange County274101019
Las Vegas14691118

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, May 24

Tulsa 2, Louisville 1

Friday, May 26

Sacramento 4, Hartford 1

Las Vegas 1, Phoenix 0

Saturday, May 27

Detroit City FC 1, Birmingham 0

Louisville 1, Indy 0

Orange County 0, Miami 0, tie

Tampa Bay 2, Colorado 1

Charleston 2, Rio Grande Valley 0

San Antonio 2, New Mexico 1

Oakland 2, San Diego 0

Sunday, May 28

Pittsburgh 1, Loudoun 0

Wednesday, May 31

Tulsa at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Indy at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Louisville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

San Diego at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Loudoun at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Detroit City FC at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Tulsa at Loudoun, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at San Diego, 10 p.m.

