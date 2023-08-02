All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh1148413120
Charleston1156393331
Tampa Bay1155383520
Louisville975322023
Memphis866303736
Birmingham992292933
Tulsa787282734
Indy687252324
Detroit City FC6116241723
Miami598232431
Loudoun6152202541
Hartford3144132746

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Sacramento1138413716
San Antonio1047374224
Oakland967343024
San Diego956333625
El Paso975322928
Orange County994312730
Phoenix768293228
Colorado Springs9112292729
New Mexico884283028
Rio Grande Valley669272730
Monterey Bay FC796272832
Las Vegas1128112037

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, July 26

Indy 3, Pittsburgh 1

Oakland 1, Las Vegas 0

Sacramento 4, Phoenix 0

Saturday, July 29

Pittsburgh 4, Memphis 2

Charleston 2, Birmingham 1

Miami 2, Loudoun 1

Tampa Bay 3, Tulsa 0

Louisville 2, Indy 0

Rio Grande Valley 5, El Paso 2

San Antonio 5, Hartford 2

Phoenix 2, Monterey Bay FC 0

Detroit City FC 1, Oakland 1, tie

Orange County 1, New Mexico 0

Sacramento 2, Las Vegas 1

Sunday, July 30

San Diego 2, Colorado 0

Wednesday, August 2

Memphis at Loudoun, 11 a.m.

Friday, August 4

Oakland at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Louisville at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 5

New Mexico at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Indy, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Miami, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9

Birmingham at Indy, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Loudoun at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

Hartford at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Indy at Miami, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Louisville, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Memphis at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Loudoun at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

El Paso at Phoenix, 11 p.m.

