All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|11
|4
|8
|41
|31
|20
|Charleston
|11
|5
|6
|39
|33
|31
|Tampa Bay
|11
|5
|5
|38
|35
|20
|Louisville
|9
|7
|5
|32
|20
|23
|Memphis
|8
|6
|6
|30
|37
|36
|Birmingham
|9
|9
|2
|29
|29
|33
|Tulsa
|7
|8
|7
|28
|27
|34
|Indy
|6
|8
|7
|25
|23
|24
|Detroit City FC
|6
|11
|6
|24
|17
|23
|Miami
|5
|9
|8
|23
|24
|31
|Loudoun
|6
|15
|2
|20
|25
|41
|Hartford
|3
|14
|4
|13
|27
|46
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sacramento
|11
|3
|8
|41
|37
|16
|San Antonio
|10
|4
|7
|37
|42
|24
|Oakland
|9
|6
|7
|34
|30
|24
|San Diego
|9
|5
|6
|33
|36
|25
|El Paso
|9
|7
|5
|32
|29
|28
|Orange County
|9
|9
|4
|31
|27
|30
|Phoenix
|7
|6
|8
|29
|32
|28
|Colorado Springs
|9
|11
|2
|29
|27
|29
|New Mexico
|8
|8
|4
|28
|30
|28
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|6
|9
|27
|27
|30
|Monterey Bay FC
|7
|9
|6
|27
|28
|32
|Las Vegas
|1
|12
|8
|11
|20
|37
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, July 26
Indy 3, Pittsburgh 1
Oakland 1, Las Vegas 0
Sacramento 4, Phoenix 0
Saturday, July 29
Pittsburgh 4, Memphis 2
Charleston 2, Birmingham 1
Miami 2, Loudoun 1
Tampa Bay 3, Tulsa 0
Louisville 2, Indy 0
Rio Grande Valley 5, El Paso 2
San Antonio 5, Hartford 2
Phoenix 2, Monterey Bay FC 0
Detroit City FC 1, Oakland 1, tie
Orange County 1, New Mexico 0
Sacramento 2, Las Vegas 1
Sunday, July 30
San Diego 2, Colorado 0
Wednesday, August 2
Memphis at Loudoun, 11 a.m.
Friday, August 4
Oakland at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Louisville at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Saturday, August 5
New Mexico at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Indy, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
El Paso at Miami, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 11 p.m.
Wednesday, August 9
Birmingham at Indy, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Loudoun at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
Hartford at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Indy at Miami, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Louisville, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Memphis at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Loudoun at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
El Paso at Phoenix, 11 p.m.
