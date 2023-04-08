All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Birmingham3011073
Louisville320959
Pittsburgh103653
Tulsa123698
Charleston102552
Indy112524
Loudoun121446
Miami013334
Detroit City FC140335
Hartford022258
Tampa Bay022227
Memphis021137

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Sacramento3011081
San Diego3111084
San Antonio3011073
Oakland211764
Colorado Springs211743
Rio Grande Valley103643
Monterey Bay FC121477
El Paso131478
Las Vegas003333
New Mexico110311
Orange County013357
Phoenix012236

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, March 31

El Paso 2, Tulsa 2, tie

Saturday, April 1

Orange County 1, Hartford 1, tie

Colorado 1, Loudoun 0

Rio Grande Valley 1, Detroit City FC 0

Las Vegas 0, Indy 0, tie

Memphis 1, Miami 1, tie

Birmingham 2, Tampa Bay 0

San Antonio 2, Monterey Bay FC 1

Oakland 1, New Mexico 0

Sacramento 5, Louisville 0

San Diego 2, Phoenix 2, tie

Saturday, April 8

Louisville 1, Detroit City FC 0

San Diego 2, Tulsa 1

Oakland 3, Indy 0

Hartford at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Phoenix at Birmingham, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Charleston at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Loudoun, 6 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Miami, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Diego at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Hartford at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Indy at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

