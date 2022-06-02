All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville823272711
Memphis821252210
Detroit City FC723242111
Pittsburgh732232113
Tampa Bay535202314
Miami544191612
Indy542171412
Birmingham444161012
Tulsa481131929
Loudoun28281022
Atlanta 229171128
Hartford27171016
Charleston1825723
New York Red Bulls II11014722

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
San Antonio92027199
Colorado Springs820242112
San Diego633212521
Phoenix740212118
El Paso662202820
Rio Grande Valley670182021
New Mexico42416128
Oakland347162021
Sacramento434161211
Las Vegas454161517
LA Galaxy II463151825
Orange County345141918
MONTEREY BAY FC470121527

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, May 27

Birmingham 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Orange County 0, Atlanta 0, tie

El Paso 1, Las Vegas 0

Saturday, May 28

Louisville 4, Tulsa 1

New Mexico 2, Indy 1

Phoenix 2, Hartford 1

Charleston 1, Loudoun 1, tie

San Antonio 3, Rio Grande Valley 2

Pittsburgh 2, Miami 2, tie

Monterey Bay FC 4, Colorado 2

Sacramento 1, Oakland 1, tie

San Diego 2, LA Galaxy II 2, tie

Wednesday, June 1

Rio Grande Valley 4, Atlanta 3

Tampa Bay 1, Tulsa 1, tie

Oakland 3, Orange County 2

Thursday, June 2

San Diego at New York Red Bulls II, 5 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Las Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Indy at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Hartford at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Oakland at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Birmingham at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

Indy at Miami, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

San Antonio at Monterey Bay FC, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Hartford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Orange County at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

El Paso at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

