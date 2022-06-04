All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Louisville
|8
|2
|3
|27
|27
|11
|Memphis
|8
|2
|1
|25
|22
|10
|Detroit City FC
|7
|2
|3
|24
|21
|11
|Pittsburgh
|7
|3
|2
|23
|21
|13
|Tampa Bay
|5
|3
|5
|20
|23
|14
|Miami
|5
|4
|4
|19
|16
|12
|Indy
|5
|4
|2
|17
|14
|12
|Birmingham
|4
|4
|4
|16
|10
|12
|Tulsa
|4
|8
|1
|13
|19
|29
|Loudoun
|2
|8
|2
|8
|10
|22
|Atlanta 2
|2
|9
|1
|7
|11
|28
|Hartford
|2
|7
|1
|7
|10
|16
|New York Red Bulls II
|1
|10
|2
|5
|9
|24
|Charleston
|1
|8
|2
|5
|7
|23
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado Springs
|9
|2
|0
|27
|24
|12
|San Antonio
|9
|2
|0
|27
|19
|9
|San Diego
|6
|3
|4
|22
|27
|23
|Phoenix
|7
|4
|0
|21
|21
|18
|El Paso
|6
|6
|2
|20
|28
|20
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|7
|0
|18
|20
|21
|New Mexico
|4
|2
|4
|16
|12
|8
|Oakland
|3
|4
|7
|16
|20
|21
|Sacramento
|4
|3
|4
|16
|12
|11
|Las Vegas
|4
|6
|4
|16
|15
|20
|LA Galaxy II
|4
|6
|3
|15
|18
|25
|Orange County
|3
|4
|5
|14
|19
|18
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|4
|7
|0
|12
|15
|27
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, May 27
Birmingham 2, New York Red Bulls II 1
Orange County 0, Atlanta 0, tie
El Paso 1, Las Vegas 0
Saturday, May 28
Louisville 4, Tulsa 1
New Mexico 2, Indy 1
Phoenix 2, Hartford 1
Charleston 1, Loudoun 1, tie
San Antonio 3, Rio Grande Valley 2
Pittsburgh 2, Miami 2, tie
Monterey Bay FC 4, Colorado 2
Sacramento 1, Oakland 1, tie
San Diego 2, LA Galaxy II 2, tie
Wednesday, June 1
Rio Grande Valley 4, Atlanta 3
Tampa Bay 1, Tulsa 1, tie
Oakland 3, Orange County 2
Thursday, June 2
San Diego 2, New York Red Bulls II 2, tie
Friday, June 3
Colorado 3, Las Vegas 0
Saturday, June 4
Indy at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Miami at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Hartford at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
Oakland at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Birmingham at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Sunday, June 5
Louisville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
Indy at Miami, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
San Antonio at Monterey Bay FC, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7 p.m.
Loudoun at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Hartford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Colorado at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Orange County at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
El Paso at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15
Memphis at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
