All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|3
|1
|1
|10
|8
|5
|Louisville
|3
|2
|0
|9
|5
|9
|Charleston
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|4
|Tulsa
|1
|2
|3
|6
|9
|8
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|3
|6
|5
|4
|Indy
|1
|1
|2
|5
|2
|4
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|7
|Loudoun
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|6
|Detroit City FC
|1
|4
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Miami
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Hartford
|0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|11
|Memphis
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sacramento
|3
|0
|2
|11
|8
|1
|San Antonio
|3
|0
|2
|11
|7
|3
|San Diego
|3
|1
|1
|10
|8
|4
|Colorado Springs
|3
|1
|1
|10
|5
|3
|Monterey Bay FC
|2
|2
|1
|7
|11
|9
|Oakland
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|4
|El Paso
|2
|3
|1
|7
|8
|8
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|3
|6
|4
|3
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|7
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|New Mexico
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Orange County
|0
|2
|3
|3
|5
|8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, April 1
Orange County 1, Hartford 1, tie
Colorado 1, Loudoun 0
Rio Grande Valley 1, Detroit City FC 0
Las Vegas 0, Indy 0, tie
Memphis 1, Miami 1, tie
Birmingham 2, Tampa Bay 0
San Antonio 2, Monterey Bay FC 1
Oakland 1, New Mexico 0
Sacramento 5, Louisville 0
San Diego 2, Phoenix 2, tie
Saturday, April 8
Louisville 1, Detroit City FC 0
San Diego 2, Tulsa 1
Oakland 3, Indy 0
Charleston 3, Hartford 2
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0
Colorado 1, Pittsburgh 0
Sacramento 0, San Antonio 0, tie
El Paso 1, Orange County 0
Monterey Bay FC 4, New Mexico 2
Sunday, April 9
Phoenix 2, Birmingham 1
Wednesday, April 12
Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Charleston at Tulsa, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Loudoun, 6 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Miami, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Diego at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Hartford at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Indy at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
