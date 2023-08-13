All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh1348473420
Charleston1267433533
Tampa Bay1265413922
Memphis1067374037
Louisville1077372626
Indy897312926
Birmingham9113303140
Tulsa798292838
Miami6108262832
Detroit City FC6126241724
Loudoun6163212643
Hartford4154162949

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Sacramento1239453917
San Antonio1247434725
Oakland1067373124
San Diego1076363930
Orange County1094343031
Colorado Springs10113333031
El Paso985322932
Phoenix778293330
New Mexico8104283133
Rio Grande Valley6710283034
Monterey Bay FC7116272937
Las Vegas2128142238

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, August 5

Hartford 2, New Mexico 1

Memphis 2, Indy 1

Pittsburgh 1, Tampa Bay 0

Miami 4, El Paso 0

Sacramento 1, Monterey Bay FC 0

Orange County 3, San Diego 1

Las Vegas 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

San Antonio 2, Phoenix 1

Wednesday, August 9

Charleston 1, Louisville 1, tie

Indy 4, Birmingham 0

Tulsa 1, Colorado 1, tie

San Diego 2, Loudoun 1

Saturday, August 12

Indy 1, Miami 0

Sacramento 1, Birmingham 1, tie

Charleston 1, Detroit City FC 0

Tampa Bay 4, Monterey Bay FC 1

Rio Grande Valley 2, Louisville 2, tie

San Antonio 3, New Mexico 0

Memphis 1, San Diego 0

Pittsburgh 2, Hartford 0

Loudoun at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

El Paso at Phoenix, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16

Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 18

Tampa Bay at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 19

Louisville at Birmingham, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Detroit City FC, 7 p.m.

Miami at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Loudoun, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Indy at El Paso, 9 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Charleston at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23

Pittsburgh at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Indy at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oakland at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

