All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville2166696327
Memphis2085656433
Tampa Bay1877616932
Birmingham16107555336
Detroit City FC14712544429
Pittsburgh1599544737
Miami14910524632
Indy12165414052
Tulsa11156394655
Hartford10176364655
Loudoun8223273573
Charleston6216244076
Atlanta 26225233882
New York Red Bulls II3246152475

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
San Antonio2454765224
San Diego1896606851
Colorado Springs17124555951
Sacramento14118504434
Rio Grande Valley13137464739
Oakland11913465043
El Paso13137465549
New Mexico11912454438
Las Vegas12138443949
MONTEREY BAY FC12164404153
LA Galaxy II11156395059
Phoenix11166394757
Orange County71412334757

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, October 1

Detroit City FC 4, Loudoun 0

Hartford 6, Charleston 3

Tulsa 4, Indy 2

San Antonio 1, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 1, Memphis 0

Louisville 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Oakland 2, Birmingham 1

San Diego 2, Orange County 2, tie

Phoenix 5, New York Red Bulls II 1

Sunday, October 2

LA Galaxy II 2, Sacramento 0

Tampa Bay 2, Monterey Bay FC 1

Wednesday, October 5

Louisville 2, Detroit City FC 1

Rio Grande Valley 2, Memphis 2, tie

Colorado 4, El Paso 1

LA Galaxy II at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 8

Oakland 3, Hartford 1

Indy 4, Charleston 1

Tampa Bay 8, Loudoun 0

Monterey Bay FC at Tulsa ppd.

Rio Grande Valley 2, Phoenix 1

El Paso 2, Orange County 1

Las Vegas 3, Miami 2

Atlanta 3, LA Galaxy II 1

Sunday, October 9

Memphis 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

San Antonio 2, Birmingham 1

Pittsburgh 1, Sacramento 1, tie

New Mexico 3, San Diego 3, tie

Wednesday, October 12

El Paso at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 15

Miami at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.

Loudoun at Charleston, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

