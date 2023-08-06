All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|12
|4
|8
|44
|32
|20
|Charleston
|11
|6
|6
|39
|33
|32
|Tampa Bay
|11
|6
|5
|38
|35
|21
|Louisville
|10
|7
|5
|35
|23
|23
|Memphis
|9
|6
|7
|34
|39
|37
|Birmingham
|9
|10
|2
|29
|30
|35
|Tulsa
|7
|9
|7
|28
|27
|37
|Miami
|6
|9
|8
|26
|28
|31
|Indy
|6
|9
|7
|25
|24
|26
|Detroit City FC
|6
|11
|6
|24
|17
|23
|Loudoun
|6
|15
|3
|21
|25
|41
|Hartford
|4
|14
|4
|16
|29
|47
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sacramento
|12
|3
|8
|44
|38
|16
|San Antonio
|11
|4
|7
|40
|44
|25
|Oakland
|10
|6
|7
|37
|31
|24
|Orange County
|10
|9
|4
|34
|30
|31
|San Diego
|9
|6
|6
|33
|37
|28
|Colorado Springs
|10
|11
|2
|32
|29
|30
|El Paso
|9
|8
|5
|32
|29
|32
|Phoenix
|7
|7
|8
|29
|33
|30
|New Mexico
|8
|9
|4
|28
|31
|30
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|7
|9
|27
|28
|32
|Monterey Bay FC
|7
|10
|6
|27
|28
|33
|Las Vegas
|2
|12
|8
|14
|22
|38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, July 29
Pittsburgh 4, Memphis 2
Charleston 2, Birmingham 1
Miami 2, Loudoun 1
Tampa Bay 3, Tulsa 0
Louisville 2, Indy 0
Rio Grande Valley 5, El Paso 2
San Antonio 5, Hartford 2
Phoenix 2, Monterey Bay FC 0
Detroit City FC 1, Oakland 1, tie
Orange County 1, New Mexico 0
Sacramento 2, Las Vegas 1
Sunday, July 30
San Diego 2, Colorado 0
Wednesday, August 2
Memphis 0, Loudoun 0, tie
Friday, August 4
Oakland 1, Charleston 0
Colorado 2, Birmingham 1
Louisville 3, Tulsa 0
Saturday, August 5
Hartford 2, New Mexico 1
Memphis 2, Indy 1
Pittsburgh 1, Tampa Bay 0
Miami 4, El Paso 0
Sacramento 1, Monterey Bay FC 0
Orange County 3, San Diego 1
Las Vegas 2, Rio Grande Valley 1
San Antonio 2, Phoenix 1
Wednesday, August 9
Birmingham at Indy, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Loudoun at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
Sacramento at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Detroit City FC, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Indy at Miami, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Louisville, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Loudoun at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Memphis at San Diego, 10 p.m.
El Paso at Phoenix, 11 p.m.
Wednesday, August 16
Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.