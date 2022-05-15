All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville71324238
Pittsburgh72122188
Detroit City FC62220179
Memphis621191410
Indy432141110
Miami4421499
Tampa Bay334131411
Tulsa470121724
Birmingham34312811
Hartford2617914
Loudoun2717918
Atlanta 22706721
Charleston1714618
New York Red Bulls II1814618

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Colorado Springs81024198
San Antonio82024167
San Diego622202217
Phoenix630181812
Sacramento42315119
Las Vegas443151516
LA Galaxy II442141617
New Mexico32413107
El Paso461132418
Orange County333121513
Rio Grande Valley460121214
Oakland14691518
MONTEREY BAY FC2706925

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 7

Hartford 1, Loudoun 0

San Diego 1, New Mexico 1, tie

Pittsburgh 1, Birmingham 0

Tulsa 3, Detroit City FC 1

El Paso 4, LA Galaxy II 0

Monterey Bay FC 1, Las Vegas 0

Oakland 2, Orange County 2, tie

Phoenix 3, San Antonio 0

Sunday, May 8

Sacramento 1, New York Red Bulls II 0

Friday, May 13

Orange County 5, Tulsa 1

LA Galaxy II 4, Louisville 3

Saturday, May 14

New Mexico 2, Charleston 0

Hartford 3, New York Red Bulls II 2

Pittsburgh 1, El Paso 0

San Antonio 2, Miami 0

Detroit City FC 4, Loudoun 2

Memphis 2, Indy 1

Oakland 1, Las Vegas 1, tie

Rio Grande Valley 2, Monterey Bay FC 1

Colorado at San Diego ppd.

Sunday, May 15

Tampa Bay at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

Detroit City FC at Miami, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Miami at Charleston, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Oakland, 10 p.m.

El Paso at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Memphis at Loudoun, 4 p.m.

