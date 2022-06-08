All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Memphis
|9
|3
|1
|28
|27
|13
|Louisville
|8
|3
|3
|27
|27
|12
|Detroit City FC
|7
|2
|4
|25
|22
|12
|Pittsburgh
|7
|3
|3
|24
|22
|14
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|5
|23
|24
|14
|Birmingham
|6
|4
|4
|22
|12
|12
|Miami
|5
|4
|6
|21
|17
|13
|Indy
|6
|4
|3
|21
|19
|16
|Tulsa
|4
|8
|2
|14
|19
|29
|Loudoun
|3
|8
|2
|11
|11
|22
|Hartford
|2
|7
|2
|8
|11
|17
|Atlanta 2
|2
|10
|1
|7
|13
|33
|New York Red Bulls II
|1
|11
|2
|5
|9
|25
|Charleston
|1
|9
|2
|5
|10
|27
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado Springs
|9
|2
|0
|27
|24
|12
|San Antonio
|9
|3
|0
|27
|19
|10
|San Diego
|6
|3
|4
|22
|27
|23
|El Paso
|6
|6
|3
|21
|29
|21
|Phoenix
|7
|5
|0
|21
|21
|19
|Oakland
|4
|4
|7
|19
|22
|21
|New Mexico
|5
|2
|4
|19
|14
|9
|Sacramento
|5
|3
|4
|19
|13
|11
|LA Galaxy II
|5
|6
|3
|18
|19
|25
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|8
|0
|18
|20
|22
|Las Vegas
|4
|6
|4
|16
|15
|20
|Orange County
|3
|5
|5
|14
|20
|20
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|4
|8
|0
|12
|15
|29
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, June 1
Rio Grande Valley 4, Atlanta 3
Tampa Bay 1, Tulsa 1, tie
Oakland 3, Orange County 2
Thursday, June 2
San Diego 2, New York Red Bulls II 2, tie
Friday, June 3
Colorado 3, Las Vegas 0
Saturday, June 4
Indy 4, Charleston 3
Detroit City FC 1, Pittsburgh 1, tie
Miami 0, Tulsa 0, tie
Memphis 5, Atlanta 2
LA Galaxy II 1, Rio Grande Valley 0
Hartford 1, El Paso 1, tie
New Mexico 2, Orange County 1
Oakland 2, Monterey Bay FC 0
Birmingham 1, Phoenix 0
Sacramento 1, San Antonio 0
Sunday, June 5
Tampa Bay 1, Louisville 0
Wednesday, June 8
Indy 1, Miami 1, tie
Loudoun 1, New York Red Bulls II 0
Birmingham 1, Memphis 0
Saturday, June 11
San Antonio at Monterey Bay FC, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7 p.m.
Loudoun at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Hartford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Colorado at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Orange County at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
El Paso at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15
Memphis at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
El Paso at Detroit City FC, 12 p.m.
Hartford at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Orange County at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Indy at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Oakland at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Sunday, June 19
Las Vegas at San Diego, 6 p.m.
