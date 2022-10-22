All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville2266726528
Memphis2185686733
Tampa Bay2077677333
Birmingham17107585637
Pittsburgh1699575038
Miami15910554732
Detroit City FC14812544430
Tulsa12166424858
Indy12175414155
Hartford10186364757
Loudoun8224283674
Charleston6217254177
Atlanta 26235233985
New York Red Bulls II3256152476

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
San Antonio2455775426
San Diego18106606855
Colorado Springs17134555953
Sacramento15118534834
New Mexico13912514940
Rio Grande Valley14137495140
Oakland111013465146
El Paso13147465652
Las Vegas12139454050
Phoenix12166425058
LA Galaxy II11167405363
MONTEREY BAY FC12184404259
Orange County71413344959

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, October 15

Miami 1, Detroit City FC 0

Loudoun 1, Charleston 1, tie

Pittsburgh 3, Oakland 1

Louisville 2, Hartford 1

Tampa Bay 1, New York Red Bulls II 0

Memphis 3, Tulsa 0

Rio Grande Valley 4, Monterey Bay FC 1

Orange County 2, San Antonio 2, tie

New Mexico 2, Colorado 0

Sacramento 4, San Diego 0

Las Vegas 1, LA Galaxy II 1, tie

Phoenix 3, Atlanta 1

Saturday, October 22

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 1

Detroit City FC at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 23

Pittsburgh at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

