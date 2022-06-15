All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Memphis932292814
Louisville833272712
Tampa Bay735262615
Detroit City FC734252214
Pittsburgh743242217
Birmingham644221212
Indy643211916
Miami556211815
Tulsa483151929
Loudoun392111124
Atlanta 23101101533
Hartford28391221
Charleston29281327
New York Red Bulls II11136925

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Colorado Springs1020302713
San Antonio1030302212
San Diego734253023
El Paso763243021
New Mexico62422219
Sacramento634221511
Phoenix770212127
Oakland448202423
Rio Grande Valley681192224
Las Vegas564191820
LA Galaxy II573182028
Orange County365142023
MONTEREY BAY FC490121732

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, June 8

Indy 1, Miami 1, tie

Loudoun 1, New York Red Bulls II 0

Birmingham 1, Memphis 0

Saturday, June 11

San Antonio 3, Monterey Bay FC 2

Charleston 3, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 2, Loudoun 0

Sacramento 2, Detroit City FC 0

Rio Grande Valley 2, Oakland 2, tie

San Diego 3, Hartford 0

Colorado 3, LA Galaxy II 1

Las Vegas 3, Orange County 0

El Paso 1, Phoenix 0

Wednesday, June 15

Memphis 1, Hartford 1, tie

Tulsa 0, New York Red Bulls II 0, tie

New Mexico at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

El Paso at Detroit City FC, 12 p.m.

Hartford at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Indy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Oakland at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Las Vegas at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Tulsa at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 24

San Antonio at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Louisville at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Orange County, 8 p.m.

Charleston at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Indy at San Diego, 10 p.m.

