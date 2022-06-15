All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Memphis
|9
|3
|2
|29
|28
|14
|Louisville
|8
|3
|3
|27
|27
|12
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|5
|26
|26
|15
|Detroit City FC
|7
|3
|4
|25
|22
|14
|Pittsburgh
|7
|4
|3
|24
|22
|17
|Birmingham
|6
|4
|4
|22
|12
|12
|Indy
|6
|4
|3
|21
|19
|16
|Miami
|5
|5
|6
|21
|18
|15
|Tulsa
|4
|8
|3
|15
|19
|29
|Loudoun
|3
|9
|2
|11
|11
|24
|Atlanta 2
|3
|10
|1
|10
|15
|33
|Hartford
|2
|8
|3
|9
|12
|21
|Charleston
|2
|9
|2
|8
|13
|27
|New York Red Bulls II
|1
|11
|3
|6
|9
|25
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado Springs
|10
|2
|0
|30
|27
|13
|San Antonio
|10
|3
|0
|30
|22
|12
|San Diego
|7
|3
|4
|25
|30
|23
|El Paso
|7
|6
|3
|24
|30
|21
|New Mexico
|6
|2
|4
|22
|21
|9
|Sacramento
|6
|3
|4
|22
|15
|11
|Phoenix
|7
|7
|0
|21
|21
|27
|Oakland
|4
|4
|8
|20
|24
|23
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|8
|1
|19
|22
|24
|Las Vegas
|5
|6
|4
|19
|18
|20
|LA Galaxy II
|5
|7
|3
|18
|20
|28
|Orange County
|3
|6
|5
|14
|20
|23
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|4
|9
|0
|12
|17
|32
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, June 8
Indy 1, Miami 1, tie
Loudoun 1, New York Red Bulls II 0
Birmingham 1, Memphis 0
Saturday, June 11
San Antonio 3, Monterey Bay FC 2
Charleston 3, Pittsburgh 0
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1
Atlanta 2, Loudoun 0
Sacramento 2, Detroit City FC 0
Rio Grande Valley 2, Oakland 2, tie
San Diego 3, Hartford 0
Colorado 3, LA Galaxy II 1
Las Vegas 3, Orange County 0
El Paso 1, Phoenix 0
Wednesday, June 15
Memphis 1, Hartford 1, tie
Tulsa 0, New York Red Bulls II 0, tie
New Mexico at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
El Paso at Detroit City FC, 12 p.m.
Hartford at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Orange County at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Indy at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Oakland at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Sunday, June 19
Las Vegas at San Diego, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
Tulsa at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Friday, June 24
San Antonio at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
Louisville at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Miami, 7 p.m.
Loudoun at Orange County, 8 p.m.
Charleston at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Indy at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.