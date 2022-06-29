All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Memphis
|11
|3
|2
|35
|32
|14
|Louisville
|10
|3
|3
|33
|32
|13
|Tampa Bay
|8
|3
|6
|30
|32
|18
|Detroit City FC
|7
|4
|5
|26
|23
|17
|Birmingham
|7
|4
|4
|25
|14
|12
|Pittsburgh
|7
|6
|3
|24
|24
|23
|Miami
|5
|6
|6
|21
|19
|18
|Indy
|6
|6
|3
|21
|22
|25
|Tulsa
|5
|10
|3
|18
|22
|34
|Hartford
|4
|9
|3
|15
|17
|23
|Loudoun
|4
|10
|2
|14
|16
|30
|Atlanta 2
|4
|12
|1
|13
|20
|42
|Charleston
|2
|11
|3
|9
|18
|34
|New York Red Bulls II
|1
|12
|3
|6
|9
|30
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Antonio
|12
|3
|1
|37
|26
|14
|Colorado Springs
|11
|4
|0
|33
|31
|19
|El Paso
|8
|6
|5
|29
|36
|22
|San Diego
|8
|4
|4
|28
|36
|25
|Sacramento
|8
|3
|4
|28
|19
|12
|New Mexico
|7
|3
|4
|25
|23
|12
|Las Vegas
|7
|6
|4
|25
|23
|23
|Oakland
|5
|5
|9
|24
|29
|27
|LA Galaxy II
|7
|8
|3
|24
|26
|33
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|8
|2
|23
|23
|24
|Phoenix
|7
|9
|0
|21
|26
|34
|Orange County
|4
|7
|5
|17
|24
|27
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|4
|11
|0
|12
|20
|37
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, June 22
Memphis 2, Tulsa 0
Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico ppd.
Friday, June 24
San Antonio 1, Colorado 0
Las Vegas 3, Phoenix 2
Saturday, June 25
Louisville 2, Hartford 0
Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 2
LA Galaxy II 3, Miami 1
Orange County 3, Loudoun 1
Tulsa 2, Charleston 1
Memphis 2, Detroit City FC 0
Birmingham 2, New Mexico 0
El Paso 5, New York Red Bulls II 0
Sacramento 2, Monterey Bay FC 1
Oakland 3, Atlanta 1
San Diego 5, Indy 0
Tuesday, June 28
Hartford 2, Colorado 0
San Antonio 2, Tulsa 1
Wednesday, June 29
Atlanta 4, Charleston 3
El Paso 0, Rio Grande Valley 0, tie
Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Friday, July 1
Pittsburgh at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Oakland at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Miami at Indy, 7:30 p.m.
El Paso at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Charleston at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Orange County at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
Tulsa at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, July 4
San Diego at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, July 5
Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6
Indy at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Hartford at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
Tampa Bay at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Indy, 7 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Charleston, 8 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Colorado at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at Orange County, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
