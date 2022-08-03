All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville1434464315
Tampa Bay1336454723
Memphis1353423921
Pittsburgh1264403626
Birmingham1165382920
Detroit City FC948352820
Miami877312423
Tulsa7124252940
Indy6114222433
Hartford4135172233
Atlanta 24154162858
Loudoun4143152145
Charleston3154132648
New York Red Bulls II217391245

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
San Antonio1632503715
San Diego1354434936
Colorado Springs1381404335
New Mexico1048383421
Sacramento1056362822
El Paso996333930
Las Vegas985322727
LA Galaxy II9104313944
Oakland6711293735
Phoenix8104283339
Rio Grande Valley7114252529
MONTEREY BAY FC7112232638
Orange County5107223438

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, July 27

Birmingham 6, Loudoun 1

Hartford 0, Rio Grande Valley 0, tie

Phoenix 0, Oakland 0, tie

San Antonio 2, Las Vegas 0

Saturday, July 30

Birmingham 1, Hartford 0

Tampa Bay 3, Indy 1

Pittsburgh 1, Tulsa 0

Las Vegas 1, Atlanta 1, tie

Sacramento 4, Charleston 2

Monterey Bay FC 1, Loudoun 0

LA Galaxy II 1, San Antonio 1, tie

Louisville 1, El Paso 0

San Diego 3, Orange County 2

Phoenix 4, Colorado 0

Sunday, July 31

New Mexico 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Wednesday, August 3

Memphis 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1

Saturday, August 6

Pittsburgh at Indy, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Charleston at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Hartford at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

El Paso at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Orange County, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Tuesday, August 9

Atlanta at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10

Tulsa at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 12

Charleston at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 13

Indy at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

New Mexico at LA Galaxy II, 8 p.m.

