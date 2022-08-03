All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Louisville
|14
|3
|4
|46
|43
|15
|Tampa Bay
|13
|3
|6
|45
|47
|23
|Memphis
|13
|5
|3
|42
|39
|21
|Pittsburgh
|12
|6
|4
|40
|36
|26
|Birmingham
|11
|6
|5
|38
|29
|20
|Detroit City FC
|9
|4
|8
|35
|28
|20
|Miami
|8
|7
|7
|31
|24
|23
|Tulsa
|7
|12
|4
|25
|29
|40
|Indy
|6
|11
|4
|22
|24
|33
|Hartford
|4
|13
|5
|17
|22
|33
|Atlanta 2
|4
|15
|4
|16
|28
|58
|Loudoun
|4
|14
|3
|15
|21
|45
|Charleston
|3
|15
|4
|13
|26
|48
|New York Red Bulls II
|2
|17
|3
|9
|12
|45
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Antonio
|16
|3
|2
|50
|37
|15
|San Diego
|13
|5
|4
|43
|49
|36
|Colorado Springs
|13
|8
|1
|40
|43
|35
|New Mexico
|10
|4
|8
|38
|34
|21
|Sacramento
|10
|5
|6
|36
|28
|22
|El Paso
|9
|9
|6
|33
|39
|30
|Las Vegas
|9
|8
|5
|32
|27
|27
|LA Galaxy II
|9
|10
|4
|31
|39
|44
|Oakland
|6
|7
|11
|29
|37
|35
|Phoenix
|8
|10
|4
|28
|33
|39
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|11
|4
|25
|25
|29
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|7
|11
|2
|23
|26
|38
|Orange County
|5
|10
|7
|22
|34
|38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, July 27
Birmingham 6, Loudoun 1
Hartford 0, Rio Grande Valley 0, tie
Phoenix 0, Oakland 0, tie
San Antonio 2, Las Vegas 0
Saturday, July 30
Birmingham 1, Hartford 0
Tampa Bay 3, Indy 1
Pittsburgh 1, Tulsa 0
Las Vegas 1, Atlanta 1, tie
Sacramento 4, Charleston 2
Monterey Bay FC 1, Loudoun 0
LA Galaxy II 1, San Antonio 1, tie
Louisville 1, El Paso 0
San Diego 3, Orange County 2
Phoenix 4, Colorado 0
Sunday, July 31
New Mexico 2, New York Red Bulls II 1
Wednesday, August 3
Memphis 2, New York Red Bulls II 1
Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1
Saturday, August 6
Pittsburgh at Indy, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Charleston at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Hartford at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
El Paso at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Orange County, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Tuesday, August 9
Atlanta at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 10
Tulsa at Miami, 7 p.m.
Loudoun at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 12
Charleston at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
El Paso at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 13
Indy at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
San Diego at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 14
New Mexico at LA Galaxy II, 8 p.m.
