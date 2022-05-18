All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Louisville
|7
|1
|3
|24
|23
|8
|Pittsburgh
|7
|2
|1
|22
|18
|8
|Memphis
|7
|2
|1
|22
|19
|10
|Detroit City FC
|6
|2
|3
|21
|18
|10
|Tampa Bay
|4
|3
|4
|16
|19
|12
|Miami
|4
|4
|3
|15
|10
|10
|Indy
|4
|3
|2
|14
|11
|10
|Birmingham
|3
|4
|4
|13
|8
|11
|Tulsa
|4
|7
|0
|12
|17
|24
|Hartford
|2
|6
|1
|7
|9
|14
|Loudoun
|2
|7
|1
|7
|9
|18
|Atlanta 2
|2
|7
|0
|6
|7
|21
|Charleston
|1
|7
|1
|4
|6
|18
|New York Red Bulls II
|1
|8
|1
|4
|6
|18
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado Springs
|8
|1
|0
|24
|19
|8
|San Antonio
|8
|2
|0
|24
|16
|7
|San Diego
|6
|2
|2
|20
|22
|17
|Phoenix
|6
|4
|0
|18
|19
|17
|Las Vegas
|4
|4
|4
|16
|15
|16
|Sacramento
|4
|2
|3
|15
|11
|9
|LA Galaxy II
|4
|5
|2
|14
|16
|22
|New Mexico
|3
|2
|4
|13
|10
|7
|El Paso
|4
|6
|1
|13
|24
|18
|Orange County
|3
|3
|3
|12
|15
|13
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|6
|0
|12
|12
|14
|Oakland
|1
|4
|6
|9
|15
|18
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|2
|7
|0
|6
|9
|25
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, May 13
Orange County 5, Tulsa 1
LA Galaxy II 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, May 14
New Mexico 2, Charleston 0
Hartford 3, New York Red Bulls II 2
Pittsburgh 1, El Paso 0
San Antonio 2, Miami 0
Detroit City FC 4, Loudoun 2
Memphis 2, Indy 1
Oakland 1, Las Vegas 1, tie
Rio Grande Valley 2, Monterey Bay FC 1
Colorado at San Diego ppd.
Sunday, May 15
Tampa Bay 5, Phoenix 1
Wednesday, May 18
Detroit City FC 1, Miami 1, tie
Las Vegas 0, Birmingham 0, tie
Memphis 5, LA Galaxy II 0
Sacramento at El Paso, 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Miami at Charleston, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Hartford at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Oakland, 10 p.m.
El Paso at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 22
Memphis at Loudoun, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Birmingham at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Orange County at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
Tulsa at Louisville, 2 p.m.
New Mexico at Indy, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Loudoun, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Oakland, 10 p.m.
San Diego at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
