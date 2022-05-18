All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville71324238
Pittsburgh72122188
Memphis721221910
Detroit City FC623211810
Tampa Bay434161912
Miami443151010
Indy432141110
Birmingham34413811
Tulsa470121724
Hartford2617914
Loudoun2717918
Atlanta 22706721
Charleston1714618
New York Red Bulls II1814618

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Colorado Springs81024198
San Antonio82024167
San Diego622202217
Phoenix640181917
Las Vegas444161516
Sacramento42315119
LA Galaxy II452141622
New Mexico32413107
El Paso461132418
Orange County333121513
Rio Grande Valley460121214
Oakland14691518
MONTEREY BAY FC2706925

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, May 13

Orange County 5, Tulsa 1

LA Galaxy II 4, Louisville 3

Saturday, May 14

New Mexico 2, Charleston 0

Hartford 3, New York Red Bulls II 2

Pittsburgh 1, El Paso 0

San Antonio 2, Miami 0

Detroit City FC 4, Loudoun 2

Memphis 2, Indy 1

Oakland 1, Las Vegas 1, tie

Rio Grande Valley 2, Monterey Bay FC 1

Colorado at San Diego ppd.

Sunday, May 15

Tampa Bay 5, Phoenix 1

Wednesday, May 18

Detroit City FC 1, Miami 1, tie

Las Vegas 0, Birmingham 0, tie

Memphis 5, LA Galaxy II 0

Sacramento at El Paso, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Miami at Charleston, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Oakland, 10 p.m.

El Paso at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Memphis at Loudoun, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Birmingham at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Orange County at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Tulsa at Louisville, 2 p.m.

New Mexico at Indy, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Loudoun, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Oakland, 10 p.m.

San Diego at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

