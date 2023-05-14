All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charleston
|5
|2
|3
|18
|14
|15
|Louisville
|5
|2
|2
|17
|10
|11
|Birmingham
|5
|5
|1
|16
|16
|20
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|2
|14
|13
|11
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|5
|14
|12
|10
|Memphis
|3
|2
|3
|12
|13
|11
|Miami
|2
|3
|5
|11
|11
|11
|Loudoun
|3
|5
|1
|10
|11
|12
|Tulsa
|1
|3
|6
|9
|13
|13
|Indy
|2
|4
|3
|9
|8
|13
|Hartford
|1
|6
|2
|5
|12
|20
|Detroit City FC
|1
|7
|2
|5
|5
|13
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sacramento
|6
|0
|3
|21
|17
|3
|San Antonio
|5
|1
|4
|19
|18
|7
|El Paso
|6
|3
|1
|19
|16
|11
|San Diego
|5
|3
|2
|17
|15
|11
|Colorado Springs
|5
|4
|1
|16
|12
|14
|Oakland
|4
|3
|2
|14
|14
|9
|Monterey Bay FC
|3
|3
|4
|13
|18
|16
|Phoenix
|3
|2
|4
|13
|13
|13
|New Mexico
|3
|3
|2
|11
|12
|12
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|2
|5
|11
|9
|12
|Las Vegas
|0
|3
|6
|6
|9
|14
|Orange County
|1
|6
|3
|6
|9
|18
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 6
Memphis 2, Hartford 0
Indy 2, Loudoun 1
Oakland 4, Birmingham 1
Tulsa 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie
Tampa Bay 2, Phoenix 0
San Diego 2, Orange County 1
Sunday, May 7
San Antonio 2, Las Vegas 1
Saturday, May 13
Louisville 3, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 2, Birmingham 1
San Antonio 7, Charleston 0
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit City FC 1
Memphis 2, Colorado 1
New Mexico 2, Monterey Bay FC 1
El Paso 1, Loudoun 0
Sacramento 3, Indy 1
Rio Grande Valley 3, San Diego 2
Tulsa 1, Las Vegas 1, tie
Phoenix 3, Hartford 1
Oakland 3, Orange County 0
Wednesday, May 17
New Mexico at Loudoun, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Monterey Bay FC at Charleston, 5 p.m.
Loudoun at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Indy, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7 p.m.
El Paso at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
Tulsa at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
