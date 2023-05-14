All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Charleston523181415
Louisville522171011
Birmingham551161620
Tampa Bay442141311
Pittsburgh325141210
Memphis323121311
Miami235111111
Loudoun351101112
Tulsa13691313
Indy2439813
Hartford16251220
Detroit City FC1725513

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Sacramento60321173
San Antonio51419187
El Paso631191611
San Diego532171511
Colorado Springs541161214
Oakland43214149
Monterey Bay FC334131816
Phoenix324131313
New Mexico332111212
Rio Grande Valley22511912
Las Vegas0366914
Orange County1636918

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 6

Memphis 2, Hartford 0

Indy 2, Loudoun 1

Oakland 4, Birmingham 1

Tulsa 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie

Tampa Bay 2, Phoenix 0

San Diego 2, Orange County 1

Sunday, May 7

San Antonio 2, Las Vegas 1

Saturday, May 13

Louisville 3, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 2, Birmingham 1

San Antonio 7, Charleston 0

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit City FC 1

Memphis 2, Colorado 1

New Mexico 2, Monterey Bay FC 1

El Paso 1, Loudoun 0

Sacramento 3, Indy 1

Rio Grande Valley 3, San Diego 2

Tulsa 1, Las Vegas 1, tie

Phoenix 3, Hartford 1

Oakland 3, Orange County 0

Wednesday, May 17

New Mexico at Loudoun, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Monterey Bay FC at Charleston, 5 p.m.

Loudoun at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Indy, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

Tulsa at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you