All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Louisville
|11
|3
|3
|36
|34
|14
|Memphis
|11
|4
|2
|35
|32
|16
|Tampa Bay
|9
|3
|6
|33
|34
|18
|Detroit City FC
|8
|4
|5
|29
|24
|17
|Pittsburgh
|8
|6
|3
|27
|27
|23
|Birmingham
|7
|5
|4
|25
|15
|14
|Miami
|6
|6
|6
|24
|20
|18
|Indy
|6
|7
|3
|21
|22
|26
|Tulsa
|5
|10
|4
|19
|24
|36
|Hartford
|4
|9
|3
|15
|17
|23
|Loudoun
|4
|10
|3
|15
|18
|32
|Atlanta 2
|4
|12
|2
|14
|22
|44
|Charleston
|2
|12
|3
|9
|18
|36
|New York Red Bulls II
|1
|13
|3
|6
|9
|33
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Antonio
|13
|3
|1
|40
|28
|14
|Colorado Springs
|12
|5
|0
|36
|36
|22
|San Diego
|10
|4
|4
|34
|41
|28
|El Paso
|8
|6
|6
|30
|38
|24
|Sacramento
|8
|4
|4
|28
|19
|15
|LA Galaxy II
|8
|8
|3
|27
|29
|34
|New Mexico
|7
|3
|5
|26
|24
|13
|Las Vegas
|7
|7
|4
|25
|23
|24
|Oakland
|5
|6
|9
|24
|30
|30
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|8
|2
|23
|23
|24
|Phoenix
|7
|9
|1
|22
|28
|36
|Orange County
|4
|8
|6
|18
|27
|31
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|4
|11
|1
|13
|21
|38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Tuesday, June 28
Hartford 2, Colorado 0
San Antonio 2, Tulsa 1
Wednesday, June 29
Atlanta 4, Charleston 3
El Paso 0, Rio Grande Valley 0, tie
San Diego 2, Orange County 1
Friday, July 1
Pittsburgh 3, New York Red Bulls II 0
Colorado 3, Sacramento 0
LA Galaxy II 3, Oakland 1
Saturday, July 2
Miami 1, Indy 0
El Paso 2, Atlanta 2, tie
Tampa Bay 2, Memphis 0
Louisville 2, Birmingham 1
San Antonio 2, Charleston 0
New Mexico 1, Monterey Bay FC 1, tie
Detroit City FC 1, Las Vegas 0
Orange County 2, Phoenix 2, tie
Sunday, July 3
Tulsa 2, Loudoun 2, tie
Monday, July 4
San Diego 3, Colorado 2
Wednesday, July 6
Indy at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Hartford at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
Tampa Bay at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Indy, 7 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Charleston, 8 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Colorado at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at Orange County, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
Charleston at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 15
Indy at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
Tampa Bay at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.
Hartford at Charleston, 8 p.m.
Miami at Orange County, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
El Paso at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Birmingham at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Sunday, July 17
Las Vegas at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
