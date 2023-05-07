All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charleston
|5
|1
|3
|18
|14
|8
|Birmingham
|5
|4
|1
|16
|15
|18
|Louisville
|4
|2
|2
|14
|7
|10
|Miami
|2
|2
|5
|11
|10
|8
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|5
|11
|10
|9
|Tampa Bay
|3
|4
|2
|11
|8
|10
|Loudoun
|3
|4
|1
|10
|11
|11
|Memphis
|2
|2
|3
|9
|11
|10
|Indy
|2
|3
|3
|9
|7
|10
|Tulsa
|1
|3
|5
|8
|12
|12
|Detroit City FC
|1
|6
|2
|5
|4
|8
|Hartford
|1
|5
|2
|5
|11
|17
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sacramento
|5
|0
|3
|18
|14
|2
|San Diego
|5
|2
|2
|17
|13
|8
|El Paso
|5
|3
|1
|16
|15
|11
|San Antonio
|4
|1
|4
|16
|11
|7
|Colorado Springs
|5
|3
|1
|16
|11
|12
|Monterey Bay FC
|3
|2
|4
|13
|17
|14
|Oakland
|3
|3
|2
|11
|11
|9
|Phoenix
|2
|2
|4
|10
|10
|12
|New Mexico
|2
|3
|2
|8
|10
|11
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|2
|5
|8
|6
|10
|Orange County
|1
|5
|3
|6
|9
|15
|Las Vegas
|0
|3
|5
|5
|8
|13
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, April 29
Tampa Bay 1, Detroit City FC 0
Sacramento 1, Tulsa 1, tie
Pittsburgh 1, Indy 1, tie
Colorado 2, Charleston 1
Louisville 1, Memphis 1, tie
Las Vegas 1, San Antonio 1, tie
New Mexico 3, Orange County 1
Rio Grande Valley 0, Monterey Bay FC 0, tie
Miami 0, Oakland 0, tie
El Paso 2, San Diego 1
Phoenix 3, Loudoun 1
Sunday, April 30
Birmingham 3, Hartford 2
Wednesday, May 3
Miami 3, Birmingham 1
Friday, May 5
New Mexico 2, Rio Grande Valley 2, tie
El Paso 3, Colorado 2
Pittsburgh 2, Monterey Bay FC 2, tie
Charleston 1, Las Vegas 0
Saturday, May 6
Memphis 2, Hartford 0
Indy 2, Loudoun 1
Oakland 4, Birmingham 1
Tulsa 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie
Tampa Bay 2, Phoenix 0
San Diego 2, Orange County 1
Sunday, May 7
San Antonio 2, Las Vegas 1
Saturday, May 13
Miami at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Loudoun at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
Indy at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tulsa at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Hartford at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Orange County at Oakland, 11 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
New Mexico at Loudoun, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Orange County, 10 p.m.
