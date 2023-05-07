All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Charleston51318148
Birmingham541161518
Louisville42214710
Miami22511108
Pittsburgh22511109
Tampa Bay34211810
Loudoun341101111
Memphis22391110
Indy2339710
Tulsa13581212
Detroit City FC162548
Hartford15251117

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Sacramento50318142
San Diego52217138
El Paso531161511
San Antonio41416117
Colorado Springs531161112
Monterey Bay FC324131714
Oakland33211119
Phoenix224101012
New Mexico23281011
Rio Grande Valley1258610
Orange County1536915
Las Vegas0355813

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 29

Tampa Bay 1, Detroit City FC 0

Sacramento 1, Tulsa 1, tie

Pittsburgh 1, Indy 1, tie

Colorado 2, Charleston 1

Louisville 1, Memphis 1, tie

Las Vegas 1, San Antonio 1, tie

New Mexico 3, Orange County 1

Rio Grande Valley 0, Monterey Bay FC 0, tie

Miami 0, Oakland 0, tie

El Paso 2, San Diego 1

Phoenix 3, Loudoun 1

Sunday, April 30

Birmingham 3, Hartford 2

Wednesday, May 3

Miami 3, Birmingham 1

Friday, May 5

New Mexico 2, Rio Grande Valley 2, tie

El Paso 3, Colorado 2

Pittsburgh 2, Monterey Bay FC 2, tie

Charleston 1, Las Vegas 0

Saturday, May 6

Memphis 2, Hartford 0

Indy 2, Loudoun 1

Oakland 4, Birmingham 1

Tulsa 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie

Tampa Bay 2, Phoenix 0

San Diego 2, Orange County 1

Sunday, May 7

San Antonio 2, Las Vegas 1

Saturday, May 13

Miami at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Loudoun at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Indy at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Hartford at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Orange County at Oakland, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

New Mexico at Loudoun, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Orange County, 10 p.m.

