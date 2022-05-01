All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville60321164
Detroit City FC51217124
Pittsburgh52116168
Indy42214108
Miami4311397
Memphis42113109
Tampa Bay334131411
Birmingham33211810
Tulsa35091215
Loudoun2517713
Atlanta 22606717
Charleston1514614
New York Red Bulls II1614414
Hartford0611512

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Colorado Springs71021166
San Antonio71021144
San Diego621192116
Phoenix52015159
Las Vegas432141414
Sacramento32211109
Rio Grande Valley3509810
New Mexico222876
LA Galaxy II2328910
Orange County2328810
El Paso25171716
Oakland14471215
MONTEREY BAY FC1603723

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 23

Tampa Bay 1, New York Red Bulls II 1, tie

Louisville 1, Charleston 1, tie

Detroit City FC 2, Hartford 1

Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 0

Colorado 2, Tulsa 0

Rio Grande Valley 2, Sacramento 1

San Antonio 1, New Mexico 0

Oakland 1, El Paso 1, tie

LA Galaxy II 1, Las Vegas 1, tie

Phoenix 2, Miami 1

Sunday, April 24

Birmingham 2, Loudoun 1

Indy 3, Orange County 1

Wednesday, April 27

Birmingham 2, Charleston 1

Memphis 3, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, April 30

Detroit City FC 2, New York Red Bulls II 0

El Paso 3, Loudoun 1

Indy 1, Hartford 0

Louisville 2, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 3, Tampa Bay 2

Miami 2, Memphis 1

Orange County 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

San Antonio 6, Monterey Bay FC 0

Colorado 3, Oakland 0

Las Vegas 1, Sacramento 1, tie

Sunday, May 1

Phoenix at LA Galaxy II, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Louisville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at El Paso, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

Rio Grande Valley at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Memphis at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Loudoun at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Orange County, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Sacramento at New York Red Bulls II, 1 p.m.

