All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Louisville
|6
|0
|3
|21
|16
|4
|Detroit City FC
|5
|1
|2
|17
|12
|4
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|1
|16
|16
|8
|Indy
|4
|2
|2
|14
|10
|8
|Miami
|4
|3
|1
|13
|9
|7
|Memphis
|4
|2
|1
|13
|10
|9
|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|4
|13
|14
|11
|Birmingham
|3
|3
|2
|11
|8
|10
|Tulsa
|3
|5
|0
|9
|12
|15
|Loudoun
|2
|5
|1
|7
|7
|13
|Atlanta 2
|2
|6
|0
|6
|7
|17
|Charleston
|1
|5
|1
|4
|6
|14
|New York Red Bulls II
|1
|6
|1
|4
|4
|14
|Hartford
|0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|12
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado Springs
|7
|1
|0
|21
|16
|6
|San Antonio
|7
|1
|0
|21
|14
|4
|San Diego
|6
|2
|1
|19
|21
|16
|Phoenix
|5
|2
|0
|15
|15
|9
|Las Vegas
|4
|3
|2
|14
|14
|14
|Sacramento
|3
|2
|2
|11
|10
|9
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|5
|0
|9
|8
|10
|New Mexico
|2
|2
|2
|8
|7
|6
|LA Galaxy II
|2
|3
|2
|8
|9
|10
|Orange County
|2
|3
|2
|8
|8
|10
|El Paso
|2
|5
|1
|7
|17
|16
|Oakland
|1
|4
|4
|7
|12
|15
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|1
|6
|0
|3
|7
|23
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, April 23
Tampa Bay 1, New York Red Bulls II 1, tie
Louisville 1, Charleston 1, tie
Detroit City FC 2, Hartford 1
Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 0
Colorado 2, Tulsa 0
Rio Grande Valley 2, Sacramento 1
San Antonio 1, New Mexico 0
Oakland 1, El Paso 1, tie
LA Galaxy II 1, Las Vegas 1, tie
Phoenix 2, Miami 1
Sunday, April 24
Birmingham 2, Loudoun 1
Indy 3, Orange County 1
Wednesday, April 27
Birmingham 2, Charleston 1
Memphis 3, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, April 30
Detroit City FC 2, New York Red Bulls II 0
El Paso 3, Loudoun 1
Indy 1, Hartford 0
Louisville 2, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 3, Tampa Bay 2
Miami 2, Memphis 1
Orange County 2, Rio Grande Valley 1
San Antonio 6, Monterey Bay FC 0
Colorado 3, Oakland 0
Las Vegas 1, Sacramento 1, tie
Sunday, May 1
Phoenix at LA Galaxy II, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Louisville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at El Paso, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Rio Grande Valley at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Memphis at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Loudoun at Hartford, 7 p.m.
San Diego at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Orange County, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
Sacramento at New York Red Bulls II, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.