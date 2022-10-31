All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Louisville
|22
|6
|6
|72
|65
|28
|Memphis
|21
|8
|5
|68
|67
|33
|Tampa Bay
|20
|7
|7
|67
|73
|33
|Birmingham
|17
|10
|7
|58
|56
|37
|Pittsburgh
|16
|9
|9
|57
|50
|38
|Miami
|15
|9
|10
|55
|47
|32
|Detroit City FC
|14
|8
|12
|54
|44
|30
|Tulsa
|12
|16
|6
|42
|48
|58
|Indy
|12
|17
|5
|41
|41
|55
|Hartford
|10
|18
|6
|36
|47
|57
|Loudoun
|8
|22
|4
|28
|36
|74
|Charleston
|6
|21
|7
|25
|41
|77
|Atlanta 2
|6
|23
|5
|23
|39
|85
|New York Red Bulls II
|3
|25
|6
|15
|24
|76
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Antonio
|24
|5
|5
|77
|54
|26
|San Diego
|18
|10
|6
|60
|68
|55
|Colorado Springs
|17
|13
|4
|55
|59
|53
|Sacramento
|15
|11
|8
|53
|48
|34
|New Mexico
|13
|9
|12
|51
|49
|40
|Rio Grande Valley
|14
|13
|7
|49
|51
|40
|Oakland
|11
|10
|13
|46
|51
|46
|El Paso
|13
|14
|7
|46
|56
|52
|Las Vegas
|12
|13
|9
|45
|40
|50
|Phoenix
|12
|16
|6
|42
|50
|58
|LA Galaxy II
|11
|16
|7
|40
|53
|63
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|12
|18
|4
|40
|42
|59
|Orange County
|7
|14
|13
|34
|49
|59
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, October 23
Pittsburgh 2, Birmingham 2, Pittsburgh advances 8-7 on penalty kicks
Oakland 3, San Diego 0
Friday, October 28
San Antonio 3, Oakland 0
Saturday, October 29
Pittsburgh 2, Louisville 2, Louisville advances 5-3 on penalty kicks
Colorado 2, Sacramento 1, OT
Sunday, October 30
Tampa Bay 1, Memphis 0
