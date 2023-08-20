All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|13
|5
|8
|47
|34
|21
|Tampa Bay
|13
|6
|5
|44
|41
|23
|Charleston
|12
|7
|7
|43
|35
|35
|Memphis
|10
|6
|7
|37
|40
|37
|Louisville
|10
|8
|7
|37
|26
|28
|Indy
|9
|9
|7
|34
|32
|28
|Birmingham
|10
|11
|3
|33
|33
|40
|Tulsa
|7
|10
|8
|29
|29
|40
|Miami
|7
|10
|8
|29
|31
|32
|Detroit City FC
|7
|12
|6
|27
|18
|24
|Loudoun
|7
|17
|3
|24
|30
|46
|Hartford
|4
|16
|4
|16
|29
|52
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sacramento
|13
|3
|9
|48
|42
|18
|San Antonio
|13
|4
|8
|47
|49
|26
|Orange County
|12
|9
|4
|40
|33
|31
|Oakland
|10
|7
|7
|37
|33
|27
|San Diego
|10
|7
|7
|37
|41
|32
|Colorado Springs
|11
|11
|3
|36
|33
|33
|Phoenix
|8
|8
|8
|32
|38
|31
|El Paso
|9
|10
|5
|32
|31
|40
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|8
|10
|31
|32
|36
|New Mexico
|8
|10
|5
|29
|33
|35
|Monterey Bay FC
|7
|11
|7
|28
|29
|37
|Las Vegas
|2
|14
|8
|14
|22
|42
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, August 12
Indy 1, Miami 0
Sacramento 1, Birmingham 1, tie
Charleston 1, Detroit City FC 0
Tampa Bay 4, Monterey Bay FC 1
Rio Grande Valley 2, Louisville 2, tie
San Antonio 3, New Mexico 0
Memphis 1, San Diego 0
Pittsburgh 2, Hartford 0
Loudoun 3, Las Vegas 0
Phoenix 5, El Paso 0
Wednesday, August 16
San Antonio 2, Rio Grande Valley 1
Orange County 1, Pittsburgh 0
Friday, August 18
Tampa Bay 2, Tulsa 1
Saturday, August 19
Birmingham 2, Louisville 0
Miami 3, Hartford 0
Detroit City FC 1, Las Vegas 0
Sacramento 3, Loudoun 1
Rio Grande Valley 1, Phoenix 0
Monterey Bay FC 0, San Antonio 0, tie
Indy 3, El Paso 2
New Mexico 2, San Diego 2, tie
Colorado 3, Oakland 2
Orange County 2, Charleston 0
Wednesday, August 23
Pittsburgh at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Indy at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oakland at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Saturday, August 26
El Paso at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Loudoun at Indy, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
San Diego at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Orange County at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 27
Detroit City FC at Birmingham, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, August 30
San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
