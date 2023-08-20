All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh1358473421
Tampa Bay1365444123
Charleston1277433535
Memphis1067374037
Louisville1087372628
Indy997343228
Birmingham10113333340
Tulsa7108292940
Miami7108293132
Detroit City FC7126271824
Loudoun7173243046
Hartford4164162952

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Sacramento1339484218
San Antonio1348474926
Orange County1294403331
Oakland1077373327
San Diego1077374132
Colorado Springs11113363333
Phoenix888323831
El Paso9105323140
Rio Grande Valley7810313236
New Mexico8105293335
Monterey Bay FC7117282937
Las Vegas2148142242

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, August 12

Indy 1, Miami 0

Sacramento 1, Birmingham 1, tie

Charleston 1, Detroit City FC 0

Tampa Bay 4, Monterey Bay FC 1

Rio Grande Valley 2, Louisville 2, tie

San Antonio 3, New Mexico 0

Memphis 1, San Diego 0

Pittsburgh 2, Hartford 0

Loudoun 3, Las Vegas 0

Phoenix 5, El Paso 0

Wednesday, August 16

San Antonio 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

Orange County 1, Pittsburgh 0

Friday, August 18

Tampa Bay 2, Tulsa 1

Saturday, August 19

Birmingham 2, Louisville 0

Miami 3, Hartford 0

Detroit City FC 1, Las Vegas 0

Sacramento 3, Loudoun 1

Rio Grande Valley 1, Phoenix 0

Monterey Bay FC 0, San Antonio 0, tie

Indy 3, El Paso 2

New Mexico 2, San Diego 2, tie

Colorado 3, Oakland 2

Orange County 2, Charleston 0

Wednesday, August 23

Pittsburgh at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Indy at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oakland at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

El Paso at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Indy, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Orange County at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Detroit City FC at Birmingham, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 30

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you