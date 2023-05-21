All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charleston
|6
|2
|3
|21
|15
|15
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|5
|17
|16
|11
|Tampa Bay
|5
|4
|2
|17
|16
|11
|Louisville
|5
|2
|2
|17
|10
|11
|Birmingham
|5
|6
|1
|16
|17
|22
|Memphis
|4
|2
|3
|15
|15
|12
|Indy
|3
|4
|3
|12
|9
|13
|Miami
|2
|4
|5
|11
|13
|14
|Loudoun
|3
|7
|1
|10
|12
|17
|Tulsa
|1
|4
|6
|9
|14
|15
|Hartford
|2
|6
|2
|8
|14
|20
|Detroit City FC
|2
|7
|2
|8
|6
|13
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sacramento
|7
|1
|3
|24
|20
|5
|El Paso
|7
|3
|1
|22
|18
|12
|San Diego
|6
|3
|2
|20
|18
|13
|San Antonio
|5
|2
|4
|19
|18
|8
|Phoenix
|4
|2
|4
|16
|14
|13
|Colorado Springs
|5
|5
|1
|16
|12
|15
|Oakland
|4
|4
|2
|14
|15
|12
|New Mexico
|4
|3
|2
|14
|15
|13
|Monterey Bay FC
|3
|4
|4
|13
|18
|17
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|3
|5
|11
|9
|15
|Orange County
|2
|7
|3
|9
|10
|19
|Las Vegas
|0
|4
|6
|6
|10
|18
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 13
Louisville 3, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 2, Birmingham 1
San Antonio 7, Charleston 0
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit City FC 1
Memphis 2, Colorado 1
New Mexico 2, Monterey Bay FC 1
El Paso 1, Loudoun 0
Sacramento 3, Indy 1
Rio Grande Valley 3, San Diego 2
Tulsa 1, Las Vegas 1, tie
Phoenix 3, Hartford 1
Oakland 3, Orange County 0
Wednesday, May 17
New Mexico 3, Loudoun 1
Orange County 1, Sacramento 0
Friday, May 19
Memphis 2, Tulsa 1
Saturday, May 20
Charleston 1, Monterey Bay FC 0
Hartford 2, Loudoun 0
Indy 1, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 4, Las Vegas 1
San Diego 3, Miami 2
El Paso 2, Birmingham 1
Detroit City FC 1, San Antonio 0
Tampa Bay 3, Rio Grande Valley 0
Phoenix 1, Orange County 0
Sacramento 3, Oakland 1
Wednesday, May 24
Tulsa at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 26
Sacramento at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Birmingham at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.
Louisville at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orange County at Miami, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
New Mexico at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Pittsburgh at Loudoun, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31
Tulsa at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.