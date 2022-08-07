All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville1534494716
Tampa Bay1436484823
Memphis1453454222
Pittsburgh1364433826
Birmingham1265413520
Detroit City FC958352821
Miami977342723
Tulsa7124252940
Indy6124222435
Loudoun5143182345
Hartford4145172336
Atlanta 24164162864
Charleston3164132752
New York Red Bulls II217391245

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
San Antonio1642503718
San Diego1454465236
Colorado Springs1382414638
New Mexico1058383424
Sacramento1057372923
El Paso9106333931
Las Vegas986332727
LA Galaxy II9114313946
Oakland6711293735
Phoenix8105293339
Rio Grande Valley7115262630
MONTEREY BAY FC8112262738
Orange County5108233741

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 30

Birmingham 1, Hartford 0

Tampa Bay 3, Indy 1

Pittsburgh 1, Tulsa 0

Las Vegas 1, Atlanta 1, tie

Sacramento 4, Charleston 2

Monterey Bay FC 1, Loudoun 0

LA Galaxy II 1, San Antonio 1, tie

Louisville 1, El Paso 0

San Diego 3, Orange County 2

Phoenix 4, Colorado 0

Sunday, July 31

New Mexico 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Wednesday, August 3

Memphis 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1

Saturday, August 6

Pittsburgh 2, Indy 0

Loudoun 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Tampa Bay 1, Detroit City FC 0

Birmingham 6, Atlanta 0

Louisville 4, Charleston 1

Memphis 3, Hartford 1

Miami 3, New Mexico 0

Monterey Bay FC 1, El Paso 0

Colorado 3, Orange County 3, tie

San Diego 3, San Antonio 0

Las Vegas 0, Phoenix 0, tie

Rio Grande Valley 1, Sacramento 1, tie

Tuesday, August 9

Atlanta at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10

Tulsa at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 12

Charleston at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 13

Indy at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

New Mexico at LA Galaxy II, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17

Detroit City FC at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Memphis at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Las Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

