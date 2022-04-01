All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville3011061
Tampa Bay202872
Pittsburgh201762
Loudoun201740
Tulsa220654
Memphis210634
Detroit City FC111422
Miami111422
Atlanta 2130346
Charleston130337
New York Red Bulls II130317
Hartford011123
Indy021114
Birmingham021126

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Colorado Springs300951
San Diego310974
San Antonio300952
Las Vegas320999
New Mexico202874
Sacramento210654
Orange County111444
Phoenix120377
LA Galaxy II120334
MONTEREY BAY FC120357
Rio Grande Valley130335
Oakland031158
El Paso0300610

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 26

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie

Orange County 1, New Mexico 1, tie

Loudoun 0, Miami 0, tie

Colorado 2, Birmingham 0

Indy 1, Louisville 1, tie

Hartford 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie

Monterey Bay FC 3, Oakland 2

Memphis 1, Las Vegas 0

San Diego 3, Phoenix 2

Sunday, March 27

Sacramento 2, Tulsa 1

Atlanta 4, Charleston 1

San Antonio 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

Wednesday, March 30

Oakland 2, New Mexico 2, tie

Friday, April 1

Las Vegas 2, Charleston 1

Saturday, April 2

Memphis at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Hartford, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Indy, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

El Paso at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Pittsburgh at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Charleston at San Diego, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Louisville at Loudoun, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Birmingham, 5 p.m.

