All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Louisville
|3
|0
|1
|10
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|2
|8
|7
|2
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|1
|7
|6
|2
|Loudoun
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|0
|Tulsa
|2
|2
|0
|6
|5
|4
|Memphis
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|4
|Detroit City FC
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|Miami
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|Atlanta 2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|6
|Charleston
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|7
|New York Red Bulls II
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|7
|Hartford
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Indy
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Birmingham
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado Springs
|3
|0
|0
|9
|5
|1
|San Diego
|3
|1
|0
|9
|7
|4
|San Antonio
|3
|0
|0
|9
|5
|2
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|0
|9
|9
|9
|New Mexico
|2
|0
|2
|8
|7
|4
|Sacramento
|2
|1
|0
|6
|5
|4
|Orange County
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|0
|3
|7
|7
|LA Galaxy II
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|4
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|1
|2
|0
|3
|5
|7
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Oakland
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|8
|El Paso
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|10
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, March 26
Pittsburgh 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie
Orange County 1, New Mexico 1, tie
Loudoun 0, Miami 0, tie
Colorado 2, Birmingham 0
Indy 1, Louisville 1, tie
Hartford 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie
Monterey Bay FC 3, Oakland 2
Memphis 1, Las Vegas 0
San Diego 3, Phoenix 2
Sunday, March 27
Sacramento 2, Tulsa 1
Atlanta 4, Charleston 1
San Antonio 2, Rio Grande Valley 1
Wednesday, March 30
Oakland 2, New Mexico 2, tie
Friday, April 1
Las Vegas 2, Charleston 1
Saturday, April 2
Memphis at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Hartford, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Indy, 7 p.m.
Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 3
El Paso at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
Pittsburgh at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Charleston at San Diego, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
Louisville at Loudoun, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Birmingham, 5 p.m.
