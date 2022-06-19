All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville933303013
Memphis932292814
Tampa Bay736272716
Detroit City FC735262315
Pittsburgh753242218
Birmingham644221212
Miami556211815
Indy653212220
Tulsa483151929
Loudoun492141527
Hartford383121521
Atlanta 23111101536
Charleston29391428
New York Red Bulls II11136925

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Colorado Springs1120333116
San Antonio1031312313
San Diego734253023
New Mexico724252310
Sacramento734251711
El Paso764253122
Rio Grande Valley781222324
Oakland459212626
Phoenix780212431
LA Galaxy II683212332
Las Vegas564191820
Orange County375142126
MONTEREY BAY FC4100121935

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 11

San Antonio 3, Monterey Bay FC 2

Charleston 3, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 2, Loudoun 0

Sacramento 2, Detroit City FC 0

Rio Grande Valley 2, Oakland 2, tie

San Diego 3, Hartford 0

Colorado 3, LA Galaxy II 1

Las Vegas 3, Orange County 0

El Paso 1, Phoenix 0

Wednesday, June 15

Memphis 1, Hartford 1, tie

Tulsa 0, New York Red Bulls II 0, tie

New Mexico 2, Oakland 1

LA Galaxy II 3, Monterey Bay FC 2

Saturday, June 18

El Paso 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie

Hartford 3, Atlanta 0

Loudoun 4, Phoenix 3

Charleston 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie

Louisville 3, Orange County 1

Rio Grande Valley 1, Pittsburgh 0

Colorado 4, Indy 3

Oakland 1, San Antonio 1, tie

Sacramento 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Sunday, June 19

Las Vegas at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Tulsa at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 24

San Antonio at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Louisville at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Orange County, 8 p.m.

Charleston at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Indy at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

Colorado at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

Atlanta at Charleston, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

