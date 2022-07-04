All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville1133363414
Memphis1142353216
Tampa Bay936333418
Detroit City FC845292417
Pittsburgh863272723
Birmingham754251514
Miami666242018
Indy673212226
Tulsa5104192436
Hartford493151723
Loudoun4103151832
Atlanta 24122142244
Charleston212391836
New York Red Bulls II11336933

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
San Antonio1331402814
Colorado Springs1240363419
San Diego944313826
El Paso866303824
Sacramento844281915
LA Galaxy II883272934
New Mexico735262413
Las Vegas774252324
Oakland569243030
Rio Grande Valley782232324
Phoenix791222836
Orange County486182731
MONTEREY BAY FC4111132138

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, June 28

Hartford 2, Colorado 0

San Antonio 2, Tulsa 1

Wednesday, June 29

Atlanta 4, Charleston 3

El Paso 0, Rio Grande Valley 0, tie

San Diego 2, Orange County 1

Friday, July 1

Pittsburgh 3, New York Red Bulls II 0

Colorado 3, Sacramento 0

LA Galaxy II 3, Oakland 1

Saturday, July 2

Miami 1, Indy 0

El Paso 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Tampa Bay 2, Memphis 0

Louisville 2, Birmingham 1

San Antonio 2, Charleston 0

New Mexico 1, Monterey Bay FC 1, tie

Detroit City FC 1, Las Vegas 0

Orange County 2, Phoenix 2, tie

Sunday, July 3

Tulsa 2, Loudoun 2, tie

Monday, July 4

San Diego at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6

Indy at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

Tampa Bay at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Indy, 7 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Charleston, 8 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Colorado at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Orange County, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

Charleston at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 15

Indy at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Colorado, 9 p.m.

