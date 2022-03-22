All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh200651
Loudoun200640
Louisville200630
Tampa Bay101431
Tulsa110332
Miami110322
Charleston110311
Memphis110324
New York Red Bulls II120315
Birmingham011124
Hartford010012
Atlanta 2020002
Indy020003

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New Mexico200641
San Diego200641
Colorado Springs200631
San Antonio200631
Phoenix110354
Orange County110333
Sacramento110333
Rio Grande Valley110322
Las Vegas110323
LA Galaxy II020024
Oakland020013
El Paso020025
MONTEREY BAY FC020025

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, March 16

New York Red Bulls II 1, Atlanta 0

Saturday, March 19

Loudoun 3, New York Red Bulls II 0

Detroit City FC 1, Charleston 0

San Antonio 2, LA Galaxy II 1

Pittsburgh 2, Hartford 1

Memphis 2, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 2, Indy 0

Louisville 2, Miami 0

New Mexico 2, El Paso 1

Colorado 1, Monterey Bay FC 0

Tulsa 3, Birmingham 1

Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 1

Orange County 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

San Diego 2, Sacramento 0

Wednesday, March 23

Louisville at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Pittsburgh at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.

Orange County at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Loudoun at Miami, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 27

Tulsa at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Oakland at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 1

Las Vegas at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Memphis at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Hartford, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Indy, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you