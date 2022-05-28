All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville823272711
Memphis821252210
Detroit City FC723242111
Pittsburgh731221911
Tampa Bay534192213
Miami543181410
Indy542171412
Birmingham444161012
Tulsa480121828
Loudoun28281022
Atlanta 22817824
Hartford27171016
Charleston1825723
New York Red Bulls II11014722

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
San Antonio92027199
Colorado Springs81024198
Phoenix740212118
San Diego632202319
El Paso662202820
New Mexico42416128
Las Vegas454161517
Rio Grande Valley570151618
Sacramento433151110
Orange County335141715
LA Galaxy II462141623
Oakland246121618
MONTEREY BAY FC37091125

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 21

Miami 4, Charleston 0

Indy 2, New York Red Bulls II 0

Detroit City FC 3, Atlanta 1

Monterey Bay FC 2, Louisville 0

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 1

Hartford at Tulsa ppd.

Rio Grande Valley 2, San Diego 1

Colorado at San Antonio ppd.

Phoenix at New Mexico ppd.

Oakland 1, LA Galaxy II 0

El Paso 2, Orange County 2, tie

Sunday, May 22

Memphis 3, Loudoun 0

Friday, May 27

Birmingham 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Orange County 0, Atlanta 0, tie

El Paso 1, Las Vegas 0

Saturday, May 28

Louisville 4, Tulsa 1

New Mexico 2, Indy 1

Phoenix 2, Hartford 1

Charleston 1, Loudoun 1, tie

San Antonio 3, Rio Grande Valley 2

Pittsburgh at Miami, 9:55 p.m.

Colorado at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Oakland, 10 p.m.

San Diego at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1

Rio Grande Valley at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 2

San Diego at New York Red Bulls II, 5 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Las Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Indy at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Hartford at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Oakland at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Birmingham at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

Indy at Miami, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

