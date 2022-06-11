All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Memphis931282713
Louisville833272712
Tampa Bay735262615
Detroit City FC734252214
Pittsburgh743242217
Birmingham644221212
Indy643211916
Miami556211815
Tulsa482141929
Loudoun392111124
Atlanta 23101101533
Hartford27281117
Charleston29281327
New York Red Bulls II11125925

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
San Antonio1030302212
Colorado Springs920272412
San Diego634222723
New Mexico62422219
Sacramento634221511
El Paso663212921
Phoenix760212126
Oakland447192221
LA Galaxy II563181925
Rio Grande Valley680182022
Las Vegas464161520
Orange County355142020
MONTEREY BAY FC490121732

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, June 3

Colorado 3, Las Vegas 0

Saturday, June 4

Indy 4, Charleston 3

Detroit City FC 1, Pittsburgh 1, tie

Miami 0, Tulsa 0, tie

Memphis 5, Atlanta 2

LA Galaxy II 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Hartford 1, El Paso 1, tie

New Mexico 2, Orange County 1

Oakland 2, Monterey Bay FC 0

Birmingham 1, Phoenix 0

Sacramento 1, San Antonio 0

Sunday, June 5

Tampa Bay 1, Louisville 0

Wednesday, June 8

Indy 1, Miami 1, tie

Loudoun 1, New York Red Bulls II 0

Birmingham 1, Memphis 0

Saturday, June 11

San Antonio 3, Monterey Bay FC 2

Charleston 3, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 2, Loudoun 0

Sacramento 2, Detroit City FC 0

Rio Grande Valley at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Hartford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Orange County at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

El Paso at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

Memphis at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

El Paso at Detroit City FC, 12 p.m.

Hartford at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Indy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Oakland at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Las Vegas at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you