All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|13
|4
|8
|47
|34
|20
|Charleston
|12
|6
|7
|43
|35
|33
|Tampa Bay
|12
|6
|5
|41
|39
|22
|Memphis
|10
|6
|7
|37
|40
|37
|Louisville
|10
|7
|7
|37
|26
|26
|Indy
|8
|9
|7
|31
|29
|26
|Birmingham
|9
|11
|3
|30
|31
|40
|Tulsa
|7
|9
|8
|29
|28
|38
|Miami
|6
|10
|8
|26
|28
|32
|Detroit City FC
|6
|12
|6
|24
|17
|24
|Loudoun
|7
|16
|3
|24
|29
|43
|Hartford
|4
|15
|4
|16
|29
|49
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sacramento
|12
|3
|9
|45
|39
|17
|San Antonio
|12
|4
|7
|43
|47
|25
|Oakland
|10
|6
|7
|37
|31
|24
|San Diego
|10
|7
|6
|36
|39
|30
|Orange County
|10
|9
|4
|34
|30
|31
|Colorado Springs
|10
|11
|3
|33
|30
|31
|Phoenix
|8
|7
|8
|32
|38
|30
|El Paso
|9
|9
|5
|32
|29
|37
|New Mexico
|8
|10
|4
|28
|31
|33
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|7
|10
|28
|30
|34
|Monterey Bay FC
|7
|11
|6
|27
|29
|37
|Las Vegas
|2
|13
|8
|14
|22
|41
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, August 5
Hartford 2, New Mexico 1
Memphis 2, Indy 1
Pittsburgh 1, Tampa Bay 0
Miami 4, El Paso 0
Sacramento 1, Monterey Bay FC 0
Orange County 3, San Diego 1
Las Vegas 2, Rio Grande Valley 1
San Antonio 2, Phoenix 1
Wednesday, August 9
Charleston 1, Louisville 1, tie
Indy 4, Birmingham 0
Tulsa 1, Colorado 1, tie
San Diego 2, Loudoun 1
Saturday, August 12
Indy 1, Miami 0
Sacramento 1, Birmingham 1, tie
Charleston 1, Detroit City FC 0
Tampa Bay 4, Monterey Bay FC 1
Rio Grande Valley 2, Louisville 2, tie
San Antonio 3, New Mexico 0
Memphis 1, San Diego 0
Pittsburgh 2, Hartford 0
Loudoun 3, Las Vegas 0
Phoenix 5, El Paso 0
Wednesday, August 16
Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 18
Tampa Bay at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Saturday, August 19
Louisville at Birmingham, 5 p.m.
Las Vegas at Detroit City FC, 7 p.m.
Miami at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Loudoun, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Indy at El Paso, 9 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Charleston at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, August 23
Pittsburgh at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Indy at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oakland at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
