Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh1248443220
Charleston1166393332
Tampa Bay1165383521
Louisville1075352323
Memphis967343937
Birmingham9102293035
Tulsa797282737
Miami698262831
Indy697252426
Detroit City FC6116241723
Loudoun6153212541
Hartford4144162947

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Sacramento1238443816
San Antonio1147404425
Oakland1067373124
Orange County1094343031
San Diego966333728
Colorado Springs10112322930
El Paso985322932
Phoenix778293330
New Mexico894283130
Rio Grande Valley679272832
Monterey Bay FC7106272833
Las Vegas2128142238

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday, July 30

San Diego 2, Colorado 0

Wednesday, August 2

Memphis 0, Loudoun 0, tie

Friday, August 4

Oakland 1, Charleston 0

Colorado 2, Birmingham 1

Louisville 3, Tulsa 0

Saturday, August 5

Hartford 2, New Mexico 1

Memphis 2, Indy 1

Pittsburgh 1, Tampa Bay 0

Miami 4, El Paso 0

Sacramento 1, Monterey Bay FC 0

Orange County 3, San Diego 1

Las Vegas 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

San Antonio 2, Phoenix 1

Wednesday, August 9

Birmingham at Indy, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Loudoun at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

Sacramento at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Detroit City FC, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Indy at Miami, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Louisville, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Loudoun at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Memphis at San Diego, 10 p.m.

El Paso at Phoenix, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16

Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 18

Tampa Bay at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

