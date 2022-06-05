All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Memphis921282712
Louisville823272711
Detroit City FC724252212
Pittsburgh733242214
Tampa Bay535202314
Miami545201612
Indy642201815
Birmingham544191112
Tulsa482141929
Hartford27281117
Loudoun28281022
Atlanta 2210171333
New York Red Bulls II11025924
Charleston19251027

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Colorado Springs920272412
San Antonio930271910
San Diego634222723
El Paso663212921
Phoenix750212119
Oakland447192221
New Mexico52419149
Sacramento534191311
LA Galaxy II563181925
Rio Grande Valley680182022
Las Vegas464161520
Orange County355142020
MONTEREY BAY FC480121529

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 28

Louisville 4, Tulsa 1

New Mexico 2, Indy 1

Phoenix 2, Hartford 1

Charleston 1, Loudoun 1, tie

San Antonio 3, Rio Grande Valley 2

Pittsburgh 2, Miami 2, tie

Monterey Bay FC 4, Colorado 2

Sacramento 1, Oakland 1, tie

San Diego 2, LA Galaxy II 2, tie

Wednesday, June 1

Rio Grande Valley 4, Atlanta 3

Tampa Bay 1, Tulsa 1, tie

Oakland 3, Orange County 2

Thursday, June 2

San Diego 2, New York Red Bulls II 2, tie

Friday, June 3

Colorado 3, Las Vegas 0

Saturday, June 4

Indy 4, Charleston 3

Detroit City FC 1, Pittsburgh 1, tie

Miami 0, Tulsa 0, tie

Memphis 5, Atlanta 2

LA Galaxy II 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Hartford 1, El Paso 1, tie

New Mexico 2, Orange County 1

Oakland 2, Monterey Bay FC 0

Birmingham 1, Phoenix 0

Sacramento 1, San Antonio 0

Sunday, June 5

Louisville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

Indy at Miami, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

San Antonio at Monterey Bay FC, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Hartford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Orange County at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

El Paso at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

Memphis at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

