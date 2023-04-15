All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Charleston40214126
Birmingham3211088
Louisville320959
Loudoun221776
Pittsburgh113654
Tulsa13361010
Indy112524
Tampa Bay132559
Detroit City FC140335
Miami023336
Hartford0322711
Memphis021137

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Sacramento3021181
San Antonio3021173
San Diego3111084
Colorado Springs3111053
Monterey Bay FC2217119
Oakland211764
El Paso231788
Rio Grande Valley103643
Phoenix112557
Las Vegas003333
New Mexico120335
Orange County023358

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 8

Louisville 1, Detroit City FC 0

San Diego 2, Tulsa 1

Oakland 3, Indy 0

Charleston 3, Hartford 2

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Colorado 1, Pittsburgh 0

Sacramento 0, San Antonio 0, tie

El Paso 1, Orange County 0

Monterey Bay FC 4, New Mexico 2

Sunday, April 9

Phoenix 2, Birmingham 1

Wednesday, April 12

Charleston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, April 15

Charleston 2, Tulsa 1

Loudoun 3, Birmingham 0

Rio Grande Valley at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Miami, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Diego at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Hartford at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Indy at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Monterey Bay FC at Indy, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Oakland at Loudoun, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

