Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Memphis932292814
Louisville833272712
Tampa Bay735262615
Detroit City FC735262315
Pittsburgh743242217
Birmingham644221212
Indy643211916
Miami556211815
Tulsa483151929
Loudoun392111124
Atlanta 23101101533
Hartford28391221
Charleston29281327
New York Red Bulls II11136925

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Colorado Springs1020302713
San Antonio1030302212
San Diego734253023
New Mexico724252310
El Paso764253122
Sacramento634221511
LA Galaxy II673212330
Phoenix770212127
Oakland458202525
Rio Grande Valley681192224
Las Vegas564191820
Orange County365142023
MONTEREY BAY FC4100121935

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 11

San Antonio 3, Monterey Bay FC 2

Charleston 3, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 2, Loudoun 0

Sacramento 2, Detroit City FC 0

Rio Grande Valley 2, Oakland 2, tie

San Diego 3, Hartford 0

Colorado 3, LA Galaxy II 1

Las Vegas 3, Orange County 0

El Paso 1, Phoenix 0

Wednesday, June 15

Memphis 1, Hartford 1, tie

Tulsa 0, New York Red Bulls II 0, tie

New Mexico 2, Oakland 1

LA Galaxy II 3, Monterey Bay FC 2

Saturday, June 18

El Paso 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie

Hartford at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Indy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Oakland at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Las Vegas at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Tulsa at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 24

San Antonio at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Louisville at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Orange County, 8 p.m.

Charleston at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Indy at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

Colorado at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

Atlanta at Charleston, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

