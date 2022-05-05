All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville70324204
Detroit City FC51217124
Pittsburgh52116168
Indy42214108
Miami4321497
Memphis42113109
Tampa Bay334131411
Birmingham33312810
Tulsa36091318
Loudoun2517713
Atlanta 22706721
Charleston1514614
New York Red Bulls II1614414
Hartford0611512

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Colorado Springs71021166
San Antonio71021144
San Diego621192116
Phoenix530151512
Las Vegas432141414
Sacramento32312109
LA Galaxy II332111210
El Paso351102017
New Mexico223976
Rio Grande Valley3509810
Orange County2328810
Oakland14471215
MONTEREY BAY FC1603723

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, April 27

Birmingham 2, Charleston 1

Memphis 3, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, April 30

Detroit City FC 2, New York Red Bulls II 0

El Paso 3, Loudoun 1

Indy 1, Hartford 0

Louisville 2, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 3, Tampa Bay 2

Miami 2, Memphis 1

Orange County 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

San Antonio 6, Monterey Bay FC 0

Colorado 3, Oakland 0

Las Vegas 1, Sacramento 1, tie

Sunday, May 1

LA Galaxy II 3, Phoenix 0

Wednesday, May 4

Louisville 4, Atlanta 0

Miami 0, Birmingham 0, tie

El Paso 3, Tulsa 1

New Mexico 0, Sacramento 0, tie

Thursday, May 5

Rio Grande Valley at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Memphis at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Loudoun at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Orange County, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Sacramento at New York Red Bulls II, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 13

Tulsa at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Louisville at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

New Mexico at Charleston, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Hartford, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

Tampa Bay at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

