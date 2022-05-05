All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Louisville
|7
|0
|3
|24
|20
|4
|Detroit City FC
|5
|1
|2
|17
|12
|4
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|1
|16
|16
|8
|Indy
|4
|2
|2
|14
|10
|8
|Miami
|4
|3
|2
|14
|9
|7
|Memphis
|4
|2
|1
|13
|10
|9
|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|4
|13
|14
|11
|Birmingham
|3
|3
|3
|12
|8
|10
|Tulsa
|3
|6
|0
|9
|13
|18
|Loudoun
|2
|5
|1
|7
|7
|13
|Atlanta 2
|2
|7
|0
|6
|7
|21
|Charleston
|1
|5
|1
|4
|6
|14
|New York Red Bulls II
|1
|6
|1
|4
|4
|14
|Hartford
|0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|12
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado Springs
|7
|1
|0
|21
|16
|6
|San Antonio
|7
|1
|0
|21
|14
|4
|San Diego
|6
|2
|1
|19
|21
|16
|Phoenix
|5
|3
|0
|15
|15
|12
|Las Vegas
|4
|3
|2
|14
|14
|14
|Sacramento
|3
|2
|3
|12
|10
|9
|LA Galaxy II
|3
|3
|2
|11
|12
|10
|El Paso
|3
|5
|1
|10
|20
|17
|New Mexico
|2
|2
|3
|9
|7
|6
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|5
|0
|9
|8
|10
|Orange County
|2
|3
|2
|8
|8
|10
|Oakland
|1
|4
|4
|7
|12
|15
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|1
|6
|0
|3
|7
|23
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, April 27
Birmingham 2, Charleston 1
Memphis 3, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, April 30
Detroit City FC 2, New York Red Bulls II 0
El Paso 3, Loudoun 1
Indy 1, Hartford 0
Louisville 2, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 3, Tampa Bay 2
Miami 2, Memphis 1
Orange County 2, Rio Grande Valley 1
San Antonio 6, Monterey Bay FC 0
Colorado 3, Oakland 0
Las Vegas 1, Sacramento 1, tie
Sunday, May 1
LA Galaxy II 3, Phoenix 0
Wednesday, May 4
Louisville 4, Atlanta 0
Miami 0, Birmingham 0, tie
El Paso 3, Tulsa 1
New Mexico 0, Sacramento 0, tie
Thursday, May 5
Rio Grande Valley at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Memphis at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Loudoun at Hartford, 7 p.m.
San Diego at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Orange County, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
Sacramento at New York Red Bulls II, 1 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Tulsa at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Louisville at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
New Mexico at Charleston, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Hartford, 7 p.m.
El Paso at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 7 p.m.
Loudoun at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 15
Tampa Bay at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
