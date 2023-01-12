UT MARTIN (11-7)
Curry 3-4 5-8 11, Nix 1-3 0-0 2, Jeffries 2-7 2-2 6, Simon 1-2 0-0 2, Stewart 4-12 1-2 11, Sears 8-16 4-5 21, D.Williams 4-10 4-4 16, Kamwanga 1-4 0-0 2, Myers 1-2 0-0 2, Endicott 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-63 16-21 77.
TENNESSEE ST. (10-8)
Griffin 0-5 5-6 5, Makuoi 5-8 3-5 13, Boyd 3-9 0-0 8, Clay 5-16 10-12 21, Fitzgerald 1-10 0-0 2, J.Williams 3-3 2-2 9, Kueth 1-4 2-2 4, Bartholomew 1-1 0-0 3, Acosta 0-0 0-0 0, Dowuona 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-56 23-29 66.
Halftime_UT Martin 38-29. 3-Point Goals_UT Martin 7-21 (D.Williams 4-8, Stewart 2-8, Sears 1-3, Endicott 0-1, Jeffries 0-1), Tennessee St. 5-24 (Boyd 2-7, Bartholomew 1-1, J.Williams 1-1, Clay 1-5, Fitzgerald 0-3, Kueth 0-3, Griffin 0-4). Rebounds_UT Martin 35 (Kamwanga 7), Tennessee St. 33 (Makuoi 8). Assists_UT Martin 8 (Jeffries 3), Tennessee St. 6 (Clay 3). Total Fouls_UT Martin 22, Tennessee St. 18. A_372 (10,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.