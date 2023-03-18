FGFTReb
UTAH (26-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson2810-140-33-45120
Pili2612-179-110-88033
Kneepkens256-83-30-92317
McQueen291-64-41-3407
Palmer171-32-21-2125
McFarland50-00-00-0020
Rees132-60-01-2225
Sidberry80-10-01-3150
Young100-32-22-3212
Vieira231-12-20-1524
White164-40-10-42110
Team00-00-01-5000
Totals20037-6322-2810-443219103

Percentages: FG 58.730, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Kneepkens 2-3, White 2-2, McQueen 1-4, Palmer 1-3, Rees 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Young 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (McQueen 1, Pili 1, Young 1)

Turnovers: 18 (McQueen 3, Palmer 3, Kneepkens 2, McFarland 2, Pili 2, Vieira 2, White 2, Sidberry 1, Young 1)

Steals: 9 (Johnson 2, Vieira 2, White 2, Pili 1, Sidberry 1, Young 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
GARDNER-WEBB (29-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cox190-32-20-2052
Bevis285-150-00-31110
Cain354-84-50-16514
Smith286-121-23-80514
Williams318-194-52-50420
Capps81-21-10-0004
Deng193-30-00-2039
Pack40-10-00-1000
Littlejohn150-30-00-1200
Nyok21-10-01-1102
Funderburk50-10-00-1010
Gillis40-02-21-1002
Matthews20-10-00-0010
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20028-6914-178-30102577

Percentages: FG 40.580, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Deng 3-3, Cain 2-4, Smith 1-2, Capps 1-2, Cox 0-1, Bevis 0-4, Williams 0-3, Pack 0-1, Littlejohn 0-1, Funderburk 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Capps 1, Littlejohn 1, Smith 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Williams 6, Cain 2, Deng 2, Bevis 1, Capps 1, Littlejohn 1, Smith 1)

Steals: 9 (Williams 4, Cox 2, Bevis 1, Cain 1, Littlejohn 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Gardner-Webb1420271677
Utah27222727103

A_7,130

Officials_Roy Jackson, Ashley Ellis, Mark Resch

