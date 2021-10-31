FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic31:193-97-70-51214
O'Neale31:203-50-00-3237
Gobert30:562-35-63-13219
Conley30:086-114-40-32120
Mitchell32:3710-184-50-42228
Clarkson25:446-173-30-21015
Ingles22:321-12-20-1105
Whiteside17:042-50-02-9114
Paschall15:172-60-02-4005
Butler3:030-00-00-0100
Totals240:0035-7525-277-441310107

Percentages: FG .467, FT .926.

3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Conley 4-7, Mitchell 4-9, Ingles 1-1, O'Neale 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-5, Paschall 1-5, Clarkson 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Gobert 4, O'Neale 2, Whiteside 2, Butler, Ingles).

Turnovers: 12 (Mitchell 4, Clarkson 2, Conley 2, Gobert 2, Bogdanovic, Whiteside).

Steals: 6 (Clarkson 2, Mitchell 2, Gobert, O'Neale).

Technical Fouls: Jazz, 8:40 third; Clarkson, 5:58 fourth.

FGFTReb
MILWAUKEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
G.Antetokounmpo34:5510-202-22-76325
Connaughton28:402-70-01-5135
T.Antetokounmpo32:045-150-04-93310
Allen31:166-141-22-60518
Hill30:275-100-01-62111
Robinson24:174-70-01-3039
Nwora23:311-50-00-1202
Portis19:106-152-22-51215
Hood10:590-30-00-1120
Mamukelashvili4:410-00-00-1000
Totals240:0039-965-613-44162295

Percentages: FG .406, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (Allen 5-10, G.Antetokounmpo 3-11, Hill 1-2, Robinson 1-3, Connaughton 1-5, Portis 1-5, Hood 0-1, Nwora 0-2, T.Antetokounmpo 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (G.Antetokounmpo 2, Nwora).

Turnovers: 9 (G.Antetokounmpo 2, Nwora 2, Robinson 2, Allen, Hill, Portis).

Steals: 7 (T.Antetokounmpo 3, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Hill, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah30272723107
Milwaukee2325212695

A_17,341 (17,500). T_2:10.



