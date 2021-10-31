|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|31:19
|3-9
|7-7
|0-5
|1
|2
|14
|O'Neale
|31:20
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|7
|Gobert
|30:56
|2-3
|5-6
|3-13
|2
|1
|9
|Conley
|30:08
|6-11
|4-4
|0-3
|2
|1
|20
|Mitchell
|32:37
|10-18
|4-5
|0-4
|2
|2
|28
|Clarkson
|25:44
|6-17
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|0
|15
|Ingles
|22:32
|1-1
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Whiteside
|17:04
|2-5
|0-0
|2-9
|1
|1
|4
|Paschall
|15:17
|2-6
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|5
|Butler
|3:03
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|35-75
|25-27
|7-44
|13
|10
|107
Percentages: FG .467, FT .926.
3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Conley 4-7, Mitchell 4-9, Ingles 1-1, O'Neale 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-5, Paschall 1-5, Clarkson 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Gobert 4, O'Neale 2, Whiteside 2, Butler, Ingles).
Turnovers: 12 (Mitchell 4, Clarkson 2, Conley 2, Gobert 2, Bogdanovic, Whiteside).
Steals: 6 (Clarkson 2, Mitchell 2, Gobert, O'Neale).
Technical Fouls: Jazz, 8:40 third; Clarkson, 5:58 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|G.Antetokounmpo
|34:55
|10-20
|2-2
|2-7
|6
|3
|25
|Connaughton
|28:40
|2-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|3
|5
|T.Antetokounmpo
|32:04
|5-15
|0-0
|4-9
|3
|3
|10
|Allen
|31:16
|6-14
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|5
|18
|Hill
|30:27
|5-10
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|1
|11
|Robinson
|24:17
|4-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|9
|Nwora
|23:31
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|Portis
|19:10
|6-15
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|2
|15
|Hood
|10:59
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Mamukelashvili
|4:41
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-96
|5-6
|13-44
|16
|22
|95
Percentages: FG .406, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (Allen 5-10, G.Antetokounmpo 3-11, Hill 1-2, Robinson 1-3, Connaughton 1-5, Portis 1-5, Hood 0-1, Nwora 0-2, T.Antetokounmpo 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (G.Antetokounmpo 2, Nwora).
Turnovers: 9 (G.Antetokounmpo 2, Nwora 2, Robinson 2, Allen, Hill, Portis).
Steals: 7 (T.Antetokounmpo 3, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Hill, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah
|30
|27
|27
|23
|—
|107
|Milwaukee
|23
|25
|21
|26
|—
|95
A_17,341 (17,500). T_2:10.