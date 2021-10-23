|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|33:39
|5-11
|1-2
|0-5
|1
|1
|13
|O'Neale
|32:21
|3-7
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|8
|Gobert
|32:13
|4-7
|9-10
|6-20
|2
|4
|17
|Conley
|31:26
|5-12
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|2
|17
|Do.Mitchell
|37:16
|9-25
|3-4
|1-5
|4
|2
|27
|Clarkson
|23:31
|6-19
|1-1
|1-5
|2
|2
|15
|Whiteside
|15:47
|3-4
|2-2
|3-9
|1
|2
|8
|Paschall
|14:43
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Forrest
|7:21
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Ingles
|5:44
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Oni
|3:48
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Butler
|2:11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-90
|20-23
|13-51
|16
|17
|110
Percentages: FG .411, FT .870.
3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Do.Mitchell 6-14, Conley 3-6, O'Neale 2-3, Bogdanovic 2-5, Clarkson 2-11, Paschall 1-2, Ingles 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (O'Neale, Paschall, Whiteside).
Turnovers: 17 (Do.Mitchell 5, Gobert 4, Bogdanovic 3, Conley 3, Clarkson, O'Neale).
Steals: 14 (O'Neale 4, Conley 3, Clarkson 2, Do.Mitchell 2, Gobert 2, Bogdanovic).
Technical Fouls: Gobert, 9:35 third; coach Quin Snyder, 7:57 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|37:33
|9-20
|5-6
|5-15
|2
|0
|25
|Davis
|19:31
|3-8
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|5
|6
|Holmes
|17:50
|3-5
|0-0
|3-10
|2
|6
|6
|Fox
|35:10
|5-19
|2-4
|2-3
|5
|2
|12
|Haliburton
|35:01
|7-12
|1-1
|0-3
|6
|0
|15
|Da.Mitchell
|31:34
|1-8
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|2
|3
|Hield
|26:03
|9-21
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|2
|24
|Len
|22:35
|1-2
|6-8
|1-4
|0
|4
|8
|Bagley III
|10:27
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|2
|Thompson
|4:16
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-99
|15-21
|16-52
|20
|22
|101
Percentages: FG .394, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 8-36, .222 (Hield 6-15, Barnes 2-6, Haliburton 0-2, Da.Mitchell 0-4, Davis 0-4, Fox 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Holmes 3, Haliburton, Len).
Turnovers: 15 (Hield 4, Barnes 3, Fox 3, Haliburton 2, Bagley III, Davis, Holmes).
Steals: 15 (Fox 5, Da.Mitchell 4, Haliburton 3, Barnes, Davis, Holmes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah
|24
|22
|35
|29
|—
|110
|Sacramento
|26
|26
|28
|21
|—
|101
A_17,583 (17,608). T_2:18.