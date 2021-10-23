FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic33:395-111-20-51113
O'Neale32:213-70-02-4138
Gobert32:134-79-106-202417
Conley31:265-124-40-23217
Do.Mitchell37:169-253-41-54227
Clarkson23:316-191-11-52215
Whiteside15:473-42-23-9128
Paschall14:431-30-00-1003
Forrest7:211-10-00-0202
Ingles5:440-10-00-0010
Oni3:480-00-00-0000
Butler2:110-00-00-0000
Totals240:0037-9020-2313-511617110

Percentages: FG .411, FT .870.

3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Do.Mitchell 6-14, Conley 3-6, O'Neale 2-3, Bogdanovic 2-5, Clarkson 2-11, Paschall 1-2, Ingles 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (O'Neale, Paschall, Whiteside).

Turnovers: 17 (Do.Mitchell 5, Gobert 4, Bogdanovic 3, Conley 3, Clarkson, O'Neale).

Steals: 14 (O'Neale 4, Conley 3, Clarkson 2, Do.Mitchell 2, Gobert 2, Bogdanovic).

Technical Fouls: Gobert, 9:35 third; coach Quin Snyder, 7:57 third.

FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes37:339-205-65-152025
Davis19:313-80-01-3056
Holmes17:503-50-03-10266
Fox35:105-192-42-35212
Haliburton35:017-121-10-36015
Da.Mitchell31:341-81-20-1423
Hield26:039-210-02-71224
Len22:351-26-81-4048
Bagley III10:271-20-00-4012
Thompson4:160-20-02-2000
Totals240:0039-9915-2116-522022101

Percentages: FG .394, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 8-36, .222 (Hield 6-15, Barnes 2-6, Haliburton 0-2, Da.Mitchell 0-4, Davis 0-4, Fox 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Holmes 3, Haliburton, Len).

Turnovers: 15 (Hield 4, Barnes 3, Fox 3, Haliburton 2, Bagley III, Davis, Holmes).

Steals: 15 (Fox 5, Da.Mitchell 4, Haliburton 3, Barnes, Davis, Holmes).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah24223529110
Sacramento26262821101

A_17,583 (17,608). T_2:18.

