UTAH (110)
Bogdanovic 5-11 1-2 13, O'Neale 3-7 0-0 8, Gobert 4-7 9-10 17, Conley 5-12 4-4 17, Do.Mitchell 9-25 3-4 27, Ingles 0-1 0-0 0, Paschall 1-3 0-0 3, Whiteside 3-4 2-2 8, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Clarkson 6-19 1-1 15, Forrest 1-1 0-0 2, Oni 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-90 20-23 110.
SACRAMENTO (101)
Barnes 9-20 5-6 25, Davis 3-8 0-0 6, Holmes 3-5 0-0 6, Fox 5-19 2-4 12, Haliburton 7-12 1-1 15, Bagley III 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Len 1-2 6-8 8, Da.Mitchell 1-8 1-2 3, Hield 9-21 0-0 24. Totals 39-99 15-21 101.
|Utah
|24
|22
|35
|29
|—
|110
|Sacramento
|26
|26
|28
|21
|—
|101
3-Point Goals_Utah 16-42 (Do.Mitchell 6-14, Conley 3-6, O'Neale 2-3, Bogdanovic 2-5, Clarkson 2-11, Paschall 1-2), Sacramento 8-36 (Hield 6-15, Barnes 2-6, Haliburton 0-2, Da.Mitchell 0-4, Davis 0-4, Fox 0-5). Fouled Out_Utah None, Sacramento 1 (Holmes). Rebounds_Utah 51 (Gobert 20), Sacramento 52 (Barnes 15). Assists_Utah 16 (Do.Mitchell 4), Sacramento 20 (Haliburton 6). Total Fouls_Utah 17, Sacramento 22. A_17,583 (17,608)