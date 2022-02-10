|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Porter Jr.
|14:54
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|8
|Wiggins
|27:44
|5-11
|1-2
|0-3
|4
|2
|13
|Looney
|22:37
|1-4
|0-0
|0-7
|3
|1
|2
|Curry
|29:39
|5-13
|3-4
|1-7
|2
|2
|16
|Poole
|32:28
|5-14
|5-5
|2-3
|3
|3
|18
|Lee
|27:08
|0-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|0
|Kuminga
|22:50
|3-9
|4-6
|0-2
|2
|4
|12
|Payton II
|22:37
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Moody
|21:03
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|5
|Toscano-Anderson
|19:00
|4-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|11
|Totals
|240:00
|28-78
|13-17
|3-35
|17
|19
|85
Percentages: FG .359, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 16-43, .372 (Toscano-Anderson 3-6, Curry 3-8, Poole 3-8, Porter Jr. 2-5, Wiggins 2-5, Kuminga 2-6, Moody 1-1, Lee 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Looney, Payton II, Wiggins).
Turnovers: 11 (Curry 4, Poole 2, Toscano-Anderson 2, Wiggins 2, Lee).
Steals: 8 (Lee 3, Wiggins 2, Looney, Poole, Porter Jr.).
Technical Fouls: Warriors, 5:56 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|30:42
|7-16
|6-6
|2-6
|0
|1
|23
|O'Neale
|29:27
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|1
|6
|Azubuike
|19:17
|5-5
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|3
|11
|Conley
|24:52
|4-10
|1-2
|2-6
|3
|1
|13
|Mitchell
|33:22
|5-14
|0-0
|1-10
|8
|2
|14
|Clarkson
|28:48
|5-14
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|2
|13
|Whiteside
|28:43
|4-5
|1-2
|5-17
|2
|2
|9
|Forrest
|22:38
|5-9
|1-1
|0-3
|5
|3
|11
|Paschall
|18:33
|3-8
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|7
|Butler
|3:38
|1-1
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|41-89
|12-17
|11-52
|26
|16
|111
Percentages: FG .461, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 17-51, .333 (Conley 4-8, Mitchell 4-10, Bogdanovic 3-7, O'Neale 2-6, Clarkson 2-10, Butler 1-1, Paschall 1-6, Forrest 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Whiteside 7, Azubuike, Mitchell).
Turnovers: 9 (Azubuike 2, Whiteside 2, Conley, Forrest, Mitchell, O'Neale, Paschall).
Steals: 3 (Whiteside 2, Forrest).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Golden State
|31
|18
|16
|20
|—
|85
|Utah
|30
|25
|24
|32
|—
|111
A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:16.