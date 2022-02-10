FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Porter Jr.14:543-80-00-2018
Wiggins27:445-111-20-34213
Looney22:371-40-00-7312
Curry29:395-133-41-72216
Poole32:285-145-52-33318
Lee27:080-70-00-3130
Kuminga22:503-94-60-22412
Payton II22:370-00-00-4000
Moody21:032-30-00-3005
Toscano-Anderson19:004-90-00-12311
Totals240:0028-7813-173-35171985

Percentages: FG .359, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 16-43, .372 (Toscano-Anderson 3-6, Curry 3-8, Poole 3-8, Porter Jr. 2-5, Wiggins 2-5, Kuminga 2-6, Moody 1-1, Lee 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Looney, Payton II, Wiggins).

Turnovers: 11 (Curry 4, Poole 2, Toscano-Anderson 2, Wiggins 2, Lee).

Steals: 8 (Lee 3, Wiggins 2, Looney, Poole, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Warriors, 5:56 second.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic30:427-166-62-60123
O'Neale29:272-70-00-2516
Azubuike19:175-51-20-50311
Conley24:524-101-22-63113
Mitchell33:225-140-01-108214
Clarkson28:485-141-11-22213
Whiteside28:434-51-25-17229
Forrest22:385-91-10-35311
Paschall18:333-80-10-1007
Butler3:381-11-20-0114
Totals240:0041-8912-1711-522616111

Percentages: FG .461, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 17-51, .333 (Conley 4-8, Mitchell 4-10, Bogdanovic 3-7, O'Neale 2-6, Clarkson 2-10, Butler 1-1, Paschall 1-6, Forrest 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Whiteside 7, Azubuike, Mitchell).

Turnovers: 9 (Azubuike 2, Whiteside 2, Conley, Forrest, Mitchell, O'Neale, Paschall).

Steals: 3 (Whiteside 2, Forrest).

Technical Fouls: None.

Golden State3118162085
Utah30252432111

A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:16.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

